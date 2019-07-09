A Faulkner County resident is behind bars in lieu of a $50,000 bond after he reportedly attacked a Greenbrier man with a hammer last week.

Dustin Dale Main, 35, was formally charged Monday with one count of first-degree battery, a Class B felony.

The case against Main stems from a July 2 incident the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of during the early morning hours.

A Fox Run Lane resident called authorities just before 4:45 a.m. July 2 after a neighbor woke him up saying he’d been assaulted. The victim had a gash in his head as he pleaded for help from his neighbor, according to the probable cause affidavit filed against Main.

Deputy Brian Kesterson responded to the home and immediately located the victim, who was “sitting outside the residence with a significant amount of blood on his face and hands.”

“As I approached [the victim], I observed a large gash on the upper left side of his head and then a second gash on the upper right side of his head,” Kesterson wrote in his report.

The alleged victim was still conscious when authorities arrived on scene, but said he was lightheaded as he waited for first responders to assess him.

Before first responders arrived on scene, the alleged victim detailed the events leading up to his injuries.

The man told police that Main and a woman were waiting for him outside his Fox Run Lane residence when he got home at 12:45 a.m. on the day in question. The two were “uninvited,” but he allowed them inside anyway, according to the man’s statement.

At one point, the woman went out and got into the vehicle she and Main arrived in while the man was outside when suddenly, Main became angry. The man said Main became upset because Main thought he was outside talking to the other woman. Upset that the Fox Run Lane resident was talking to the woman, Main reportedly “took a hammer from inside the residence and began hitting [the victim] over the head.”

The alleged victim told Kesterson he covered his head with his hands in an attempt to protect himself until Main left.

Along with a “significant" amount of blood found on the Fox Run Lane resident’s front porch, the FCSO deputy also found Main’s community service time log near where his truck would have been parked, according to the report, which helped place him at the scene.

“A few feet away from the porch, near the area Mr. Main’s truck had once been parked, I observed a folded up piece of paper laying on the ground,” Kesterson’s report reads in part. “Upon opening the paper up, [I learned] it was a time sheet for community service with Dustin Main’s name on it.”

The hammer used to attack the victim was found near a neighboring apartment, the affidavit states.

Investigator Darrell Freeman went to the suspect’s mother’s home to look for Main and was met by the 35-year-old’s wife on the morning in question. The two directed him to other residences Main could be at, according to the affidavit.

While following up on the leads the two gave him, Freeman reportedly located Main’s blue Chevrolet S10 parked in front of a residence along Highway 225 West.

The woman who greeted Freeman at the door claimed the 35-year-old was not at the home, but allowed the investigator in the home so she “could ask her old man” about where Main was. As the two walked down a hallway in the home, Freeman said he could see Main “looking out of a closet.”

Online records show Main was booked into the county jail at 10:40 a.m. July 2. Main remained behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center as of press time Tuesday.

District Judge Chris R. Carnahan ordered last week that Main be held in lieu of a $50,000 bond and issued a no contact order against him, protecting the alleged victim in the case.

Main is scheduled to appear next July 22 before Circuit Judge Charles “Ed” Clawson Jr. for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding the allegations against him.

If found guilty, Main could face five to 20 yeas in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.