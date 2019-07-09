So you shot a 72 at DeSoto course last week? How did that add up with your score on the mini course?

Over 20 players challenged their “really” short game July 5.

The two person team event started at the HSV miniature golf course with a strict alternate shot format. Rules were humorously technical on the mini, and scoring surprised many accomplished contestants.

Then it was onward to the DeSoto track and continuing the two-person scramble. Open men’s division winners were Scott and Lane Gammel. Couples first place went to Ralph and Rhonda Haynes. Celebratory lunch and prizes followed.