Summer has brought a couple of new dining options around Fort Smith that could satisfy either the health nut or the Southern fried food fan.

Green & Go, a salad and juice bar, opened at Central Mall's food court July 6, and the former Beef O'Brady's on U.S. 71 South is now Boondocks Sports Grill.

"It's something different, and there's nothing like this around here," said Amber Nguyen, the 24-year-old owner of Green & Go, who has a penchant for food puns. "It's kind of like the Subway of salads."

Some of the more popular items on the Green & Go menu include the Acai Bowl, a healthy breakfast-on-the-go for $6.25, and a $1 fresh fruit water infused with cucumber and lime. The Acai Bowl includes acai berries, banana, strawberry, almond milk, granola, chia seeds and coconut shreds. There is also a 20-ounce fresh fruit drink for $4.25 that is popular with customers, Nguyen said, with watermelon, cucumber, lime and pineapple.

Salads range from the $9 small veggie salad with a choice of salad mix, veggies and dressing to the $12 large protein salad with shrimp, chicken, ham or turkey and a choice of veggies. Extras to "plump it up" range from $1 for pine nuts and tofu to 30 cents for cheese. Other salad options include the small protein salad ($10.50), the strawberry spinach ($12) and the large veggie ($10).

Central Mall is at 5111 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. Expect to see plenty of puns on her menu and the Green & Go Facebook page. Yes, please "lettuce eat" and get "eggcited." Green & Go is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Boondocks

There are many things that are the same about the old Beef O'Brady's at 12200 U.S. 71 S. The staff at what is now Boondocks Sports Grill still do its best to do right by the customer, and the decor still celebrates many local high school sports teams. There are also still 24 TVs and 16 beers on tap. And they still have the Tuesday trivia night and live music on Thursday.

Owners Kim and Randy Didier and Bob Cowan were able to bow out of a long-held franchise agreement and do something a little different, says Boondocks manager Crystal Snapp.

"The owners are the same, but now it is 100 percent local," Snapp said. "We have the same atmosphere ... we've just changed the name and have a deep South thing going on here."

Diners will now find a smorgasbord of Creole vittles including three kinds of étoufée, blackened chicken and andoullie pasta, red beans and rice and filé gumbo, as well as baby back ribs and steaks. Some people also just come in for the Café Du Mond chicory coffee and a bowl of bread pudding or a beignet, Snapp said. Prices range from about $9 for a small bowl of shrimp étoufée to about $22 for a ribeye steak. Pappy's fried chicken, Snapp said, is the "real deal" and comes with two sides for about $11.

Appetizers at Boondocks include crab and shrimp dip ($11), boudin balls with sweet apple mustard ($3) and fried green tomatoes with remoulade ($8).

Snapp said the switch to Boondocks has been accepted well with the public and they've even received many new customers.

Boondocks is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Sabores

The former Patrón Mexican Grill at 4416 Towson Ave. became Sabores Mexican Cuisine earlier this year. Specials include a house margarita for $2.50, lunch fajitas for $6 and the most popular item, says a waitress, is the Mexican tacos for $10. The big sign out front at Sabores rightfully and proudly proclaims Tuesday as "Taco Tuesday" with 99 cent tacos.

A quick scan of the loaded down menu spots the carne asada fries ($9) with fries topped with cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and choice of steak or chicken. Cheese sauce is a dollar extra, but probably worth it.