Alisha McClary, LRCP, recently joined the Physical Therapy Department at Baptist Health-Van Buren as a pulmonary rehabilitation coordinator.

McClary has more than 20 years of experience in respiratory care. She most recently served as the director of Respiratory and Physical Therapy at Haskell County Hospital in Stigler, Oklahoma. In her new role, McClary will oversee the pulmonary rehabilitation program at Baptist Health-Van Buren.

The doctor-supervised program is certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR) and benefits those with chronic lung diseases.

“The goal of pulmonary rehabilitation is to help patients return to the highest level of function and independence possible, while improving their overall quality of life,” McClary said.

Baptist Health Physical Therapy and Pulmonary Rehab Center-Van Buren is located at 2020 Chestnut St., Suite 106. For more information on the program, call (479) 471-4187.

Shawna Burgess has been hired by Arvest Bank as a business development officer. She will be based out of the Arvest Business Resource Center located inside the branch at 5000 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith.

In her new role, Burgess will engage with and discover the needs of prospective small business customers and process business loan requests, among other duties. She has more than 20 years of industry experience.

“Shawna is customer-focused and brings a high level of experience, energy and knowledge of the community,” Arvest business banking manager Chris Raible said. “We welcome Shawna to the Arvest family and know she will do an expert job servicing the business banking needs of the Fort Smith and Greenwood areas.”

Burgess earned a degree in business management at what is now known as the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith and is especially excited to work with small business customers.

“I’ll be in the Business Resource Center focusing on small business customers,” she said. “This is something that is dear to me because I grew up working in our family business in Van Buren.”

Burgess is an advocate for several local nonprofits and volunteers in the children’s nursery at Community Bible Church in Fort Smith. She lives in Fort Smith with her husband, Mike, and their daughter.

Jerald Baker of Booneville, a Shelter Insurance agent, and Paulette Spivey of Paris, a registered nurse, recently joined the Mercy Regional Board of Directors.

Both will serve three-year terms on the board, which is responsible for oversight of Mercy hospitals in Booneville, Ozark, Paris and Waldron.

Baker is president of the South Logan County Chamber of Commerce and Booneville Kiwanis Club, as well as a member the Downtown Beautification Committee. He and wife Jolene have two children.

Spivey has served in the Paris community for many years. She and husband Tom, who is a dentist, are the parents of four children.

“The Booneville and Paris communities will be well represented with these fine candidates,” said Sister Rebecca Hendricks, chairperson of the board. “We look forward to their presence and participation.”

Baker joins Kathy Swift in representing Booneville, while Spivey and Martha Ullrich represent Paris. The board has two representatives from each of the four hospital communities.

Travis Schluterman has been hired as assistant vice president of commercial lending at First National Bank at Paris. Schluterman formerly worked at Arvest Bank as a commercial banker and earned his business administration degree at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. He serves as a chamber ambassador in the Paris Area Chamber of Commerce as well as vice chairman for the Paris Housing Authority.

Lisa Jarrard has been promoted to assistant vice president of consumer lending at First National Bank at Paris. She formerly worked as a loan assistant at First National Bank at Paris. She serves as Treasurer of the Paris Kiwanis Club, and she enjoys spending time with her family and cheering on the Paris Eagles.

First National Bank at Paris, 11 E. Main St., was established in 1891 and has branch locations in Caulksville, Ozark and Clarksville, and Community National Bank in Booneville and Waldron.