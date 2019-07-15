Water issues will be a topic of discussion for the Heavener City Council on Tuesday.

State Rep. Lundy Kiger will speak to the Heavener City Council and Heavener Utility Authority members at the scheduled meeting Tuesday on behalf of his constituents who have called about water quality, according to a news release. Kiger, along with members of the Oklahoma Water Resources Board and Kiamichi Economic Development District of Oklahoma, previously met with leaders from both groups to discuss a cooperative plan that would provide residents with clean water on a daily basis.

The group of municipal leaders agreed to work with state agencies in developing a plan to conduct a complete evaluation of the water treatment plant's operations and maintenance, as well as evaluating the work the city has invested and completed on city water infrastructure to date.

"The goal is to find permanent fixes to this long-term issue at the least possible cost to taxpayers," Kiger said. "Working with city leaders and state agencies on this for the past three weeks has helped in quickly formulating ideas and also finding options for any grants that might be needed and applied."

Heavener city leaders are showing a strong commitment and priority in fixing any and all issues, the release states. The state has been available to answer questions and describe possible options in meeting these goals for the city. Kiger said he and Danny Baldwin of KEDDO are scheduled to meet with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality on Friday in Oklahoma City to discuss the next steps and how the department can help and work cooperatively with the city.

"City residents have shown great support and courage in standing up and making their concerns heard," Kiger said. "This is why I'm involved and why we will work with all parties in solving this issue. At this point city leaders are the key in reaching success and I have all confidence they are dedicated to this end."

Kiger has held two town halls in Heavener on the subject of water issues in the city. The first of these took place June 27 while the second was held July 2.