THEFTS

SOUTH Y STREET, 1600 BLOCK: A 2018 Ice scooter valued at $1,195 was reported stolen.

NEWLON ROAD, 3400 BLOCK: A pair of shoes, money, girls' toys, a marble box and miscellaneous hats and clothes valued at $530 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

SOUTH Q STREET, 2400 BLOCK: Three TVs were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

SOUTH 17TH STREET, 2200 BLOCK: A 2006 Suzuki motorcycle valued at $2,500 was reported stolen.

1200 NORTH 10TH ST.: A cash register and money valued at $80 were reported stolen in a burglary at Monarcas Mexican Restaurant.

VIRGINIA AVENUE, 4200 BLOCK: Money, two cigarette packets, a debit card and a laptop valued at $247 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

TULSA STREET, 2800 BLOCK: An electric stove and a refrigerator valued at $900 were reported stolen.

VIRGINIA AVENUE, 4300 BLOCK: A purse, money and a Bible with pictures inside valued at $402 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

HIGHWAY 271 SOUTH, 7400 BLOCK: A 2004 Vokswagen Jetta valued at $3,000 was reported stolen

NORTH GREENWOOD AVENUE, 900 BLOCK: A wallet, no value listed, was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

SOUTH 46TH STREET, 2300 BLOCK: Two bicycles valued at $1,750 were reported stolen.

700 ROGERS AVE.: Money valued at $1,100 was reported stolen from Doubletree Inn.

MORRIS DRIVE, 3800 BLOCK: A 2001 Mitsubishi vehicle valued at $1,500 was reported stolen.

SOUTH N STREET, 2000 BLOCK: A chainsaw and money valued at $405 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

WIRSING AVENUE, 5200 BLOCK: Money valued at $800 was reported stolen.

NORTH 52ND STREET, 2100 BLOCK: A washer and a dryer valued at $800 were reported stolen.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A YUKON MAN reported someone opened up a Cox account in his name on Boston Street in Fort Smith.

A PANAMA WOMAN reported her ex-husband had used her debit card to spend more than $8,000 in her name.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported someone tried to open an online retail account in her name.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported someone had used her PayPal account to spend $400.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported two bank transactions he didn't make after he had lost his debit card.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported she received a check for $4,520 with instructions to cash it and give to a man who would stop by her house to receive her lottery winnings of $150,000.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported she paid a man $600 to activate her phone but the service provider told her the phone was stolen and unable to be activated.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

JAMES MELVIN GREEN OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony first-degree terroristic threatening.



OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

BRANDON JERALD WILLIAMS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on an unspecified felony warrant outside of Sebastian County, a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant and on suspicion of misdemeanor theft of property.

S.C. RYAN JAGGERS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on an unspecified felony warrant out of Bentonville.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported the words "F--- you" were engraved into the side of his Dodge Ram, causing $500 in damage.

KRISTEN TRE'SURE SYLVA OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony absconding warrant, misdemeanor theft of less than $1,000 of property and criminal trespassing, a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant and a parole violation.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her wallet, no value listed, stolen in a vehicle break-in in the 2700 block of Louisville Street. The woman reported someone had used a bank card in her wallet to spend the last $0.43 in her account.

EMPLOYEES AT THE AREA AGENCY ON AGING, 524 Garrison Ave., reported one of their work vans damaged at $1,000 after someone had cut the work line.