It’s been a slow process, but construction will soon be picking up at the Hot Springs Village's east end Health Mart. “Steel delivery has slowed things down and we’ve been delayed about 2 and 1/2 months on the site,” said Michael Butler, pharmacist and owner.

“We’re looking for steel delivery around July 24 and the concrete will be poured before the steel being set.”

The steel erection should take approximately 2 weeks and following will be exterior walls and interior work estimated to take place and finish by mid-October.

“I’m very anxious to get this started and opened as I have 3 acres in the area and plan to construct a strip center also on the east side,” said Butler.

For more information on the east side Health Mart or strip center, feel free to call Butler at 501-984-3313.