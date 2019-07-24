The Fort Smith Board of Directors has temporarily split the city treasurer and finance director position.

Current Finance Director Jennifer Walker, who is stepping down at the end of this week, has served as the department director and city treasurer.

City Administrator Carl Geffken said a second signature is required for purchases and payments, so he recommended splitting the positions until a new director is found.

Lori Hopkins, Fort Smith finance manager, was recommended to be the city treasurer while a nationwide search takes place to replace Walker as department director. She will not be the interim finance director and will serve until an interim director is named, according to a memo from Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman.

The board unanimously approved Tuesday splitting the positions and appointing Hopkins to her temporary new position.

“I want to thank Lori. I know this is not something at this point she considered and found it difficult but was willing to step up and work with us,” Geffken said. “Thank you to all the finance staff who are here. It will be a difficult period of time, but we will get through all of this together and that’s important.”

Geffken said after the meeting a job posting has been online for almost a week and it will likely take at least three months, potentially longer, to complete the comprehensive search.

It was announced last month Walker will be stepping down from her position after approximately five years to take an out-of-state job.

Walker was a key figure in getting the city’s reserve balance to nearly 40%, implementing a new accounting and billing software, and base budget model

“For her to be able to run the finance department and implement an ERP system at the same time, with the staff that she had, was an absolutely incredible, amazing accomplishment,” Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton previously said.

The city is also looking to hire a director of development services and permanent police chief.