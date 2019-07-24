Progress has been reportedly made in relation to a water/sewer project in Greenwood.

Greenwood Water Distribution Director Tim Posey provided the Greenwood Water/Wastewater Commission with an update on the U.S. 71 corridor water/sewer extensions during its meeting Monday. Posey said he and Greg Cross, director of the Greenwood Wastewater Department, received a signed easement from the Greenwood School District that same day for the project. He, Cross and Greenwood Mayor Doug Kinslow met with school officials a couple of weeks previously.

Also in regard to the project, the commission approved recommending to the Greenwood City Council to waive tap fees and all water and sewer connection fees for the Mount Zion Baptist Church property in exchange for easements across both this property and Damon Sadler property. The City Council will meet Aug. 5.

The next Greenwood Water/Wastewater Commission meeting is scheduled to take place Aug. 26, according to the City of Greenwood website.