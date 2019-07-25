Van Buren attorney Kevin Holmes has announced his candidacy for prosecuting attorney for the 21st Judicial District in the March 3 election.

Holmes, 40, seeks to replace Marc McCune, who was recently appointed to circuit judge, a news release states. Holmes said McCune has done a great job in getting Crawford County where it is today, and he plans to continue the legacy McCune leaves behind.

"We will put drug dealers behind bars, prosecute to the fullest extent sexual predators and child abusers and support our state and local law enforcement agencies as they battle to keep Crawford County safe," Holmes said. "As prosecutor, I will continue to expand the alternative sentencing courts to help combat opioid and drug abuse in Crawford County and will look for innovative ways to help the families of drug users. I have the commitment, experience and leadership to be the next prosecuting attorney and I look forward to meeting and listening to the concerns of the citizens of Crawford County."

Holmes said he was one of the first defense attorneys in Crawford County to get a client into Veterans Court, an alternate sentencing court designed to help current and former military personnel get treatment for mental health and addiction while in the criminal justice system.

Holmes was born in Fort Smith, but has lived in Van Buren his entire life. He is a 1997 graduate of Van Buren High School and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock with a bachelor's in political science. While at UALR, Holmes worked for U.S. Sen. Tim Hutchinson and was part of the George W. Bush for president team. Holmes graduated from the University of Arkansas School of Law in 2004 and returned home to Crawford County.

Holmes is a founding member of Hopkins & Holmes, Attorneys at Law, and has been an attorney in Crawford County for 15 years. He has served as a deputy city prosecutor, child advocate in family law cases, has argued cases before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals and the Arkansas Supreme Court and represented thousands of clients in civil, domestic and criminal matters.

In July 2015, Holmes was appointed to serve as a special justice on the Arkansas Supreme Court by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Holmes served as a justice of the peace in Crawford County for two terms. He also serves as legal counsel for the 1st Choice Pregnancy Medical Center in Fort Smith, a nonprofit agency designed to assist with pregnancy options and avoid abortions. He is a graduate of Leadership Crawford County, as well as the Van Buren Citizens Police Academy. Holmes and his wife, Shannon, have three children, Gracie, Reagan and Piper. They are active in Merge Church in Van Buren.

The yearly salary for the Crawford County prosecuting attorney position is $159,691.20.