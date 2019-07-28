The Leadership Fort Smith class of 2020 was announced this week during an event at the Blue Lion at UAFS Downtown in Fort Smith.

These 25 community leaders began their journey through the program on Thursday with an orientation session and leadership workshop.

According to a news release from the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce, this year's participants were selected based on leadership or potential leadership ability and commitment to the community. There were also several other factors and considerations. An effort is made each year to build a diverse, well-rounded class representative of the Fort Smith region, the chamber adds.

Leadership Fort Smith is a 10-month program offered through the chamber that offers participants a backstage pass to the Fort Smith region. The class will focus on the strengths, challenges, needs, and overall community issues that can be directly addressed. Sessions will cover diverse topics such as education, healthcare, history, crime, local government, and community outreach. Participants also will learn about economic development and have the opportunity to see, hear, and meet the catalysts for growth in the region, the chamber notes.

“Leadership Fort Smith is a professional development opportunity that benefits the participant, his/her employer, and our community,” the chamber states. “The goal of Leadership Fort Smith is evident from the tag line on our logo – Learn. Connect. Lead. LFS gives participants the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of our community, connect to community leaders and organizations, and then use that knowledge to lead.”

Leadership Fort Smith started in 1987, graduating the inaugural class in 1988. The group is on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LeadershipFS for updates and information throughout the year.

The LFS Class of 2020 participants include:

Mark Allen – Sebastian County

Brandon Bullard – Baptist Health Fort Smith

Jarrard Copeland – Sagely & Edwards Realty

Nina Copeland – Johnson Dermatology

Jayme Copher – Mercy Fort Smith

Greg Cornett – Umarex USA

Russell Gibson – City of Fort Smith

Jennifer Holland – University of Arkansas-Fort Smith

Roger Holroyd – Arvest Bank

Garrett Houck – Oklahoma Gas & Electric

Heather Ketter – BHC Insurance

Tami Kuhns – Community Services Clearinghouse

Rudy Ledbetter – ArcBest/ABF

Mitzi Little – United Way of Fort Smith Area

Janet Miller – KFSM

Laura Pearn – LedbetterCogbillArnoldHarrison LLP

Jarred Rego – Mercy Foundation

Blake Rickman – UAFS Foundation

Maggie Russell – Gerdau

Andrea Schwartz – Fort Smith Public Schools

Keley Simpson – First Presbyterian Church

Lt. Col. Blain Stewart – 188th Wing

Bill Stuckey – Pinnacle IT

Justin Wilbanks – Geno’s Pizza

Jenny Wilkinson – Farmers Bank