Fort Smith police are investigating a report of four men who jumped a woman on Monday afternoon.

The woman told police four men in hoodies jumped her around 4:30 p.m. Monday after she walked down the stairs at her apartment in the 5900 block of Kinkead Avenue. She said the men hit her in the back of the head, put pressure on her chest and kicked her, the incident report states.

The woman said she heard the men make statements like, "She doesn't have it on her" and "Where is it?" She said they found her keys but did not take them.

One of the men was holding a blunt object before the woman was jumped, the report states.

Police saw the woman had a swollen right ankle and bruising on her right knee when she gave the report. She also walked with a limp and had redness on her face, the report states.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.