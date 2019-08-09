Information was presented in Little Rock on Aug. 1 as part of a process to help levees throughout the state.

Crawford County Emergency Management Director Brad Thomas was in Little Rock on Aug. 1 for the second meeting of the Arkansas Levee Task Force. Thomas was appointed to the task force in July, and the group had its first meeting July 12. The meetings came about after the 500-Year Arkansas River Flood earlier this year.

Thomas said on Thursday the Army Corps of Engineers conducted a presentation at the August meeting concerning the levee system in Arkansas. Among the topics covered in the presentation were what is expected of the levees, with some considered federal levees and others nonfederal.

For example, Thomas said, the levee in Crawford County was built by the Army Corps of Engineers and was turned over to two local levee boards.

"We had our levee certified in 2009, FEMA-certified, and there's requirements that go along with that," Thomas said. "You have to have an active levee board, meaning you have to have board members, and then you have to maintain that levee as well, so that's some of the things that you have to do in order to be in a Corps of Engineers program."

Crawford County has a very good, active group of levee board members, according to Thomas.

"There's some levees downstream that ran into some problems, and it's not anyone's fault," Thomas said. "It's just lack of funding and other things, and that's what we're looking for in our task force ... to identify problems and see how we could help people out that didn't have an active levee board."

Thomas added Sebastian County is also in good shape in regard to its levee. The task force is currently gathering information to make a decision about what it needs to do to help with levees in Arkansas and the maintenance of the levees.

During a July 17 meeting of the Crawford County Intergovernmental Council, Thomas said Gov. Asa Hutchinson gave the task force four objectives at its first meeting. These included studying and analyzing the current conditions of the levees in the state; identifying sources and requirements for funding the construction, repair and maintenance of the levees; studying prospective monitoring and reporting systems for the maintenance of the levees; and reviewing the adequacy of current laws and organizational structure of the levee system and levee district boards.

Thomas said a subcommittee was created for each of these objectives. The chairmen of each subcommittee provided an update on the progress their groups made during the Aug. 1 meeting.

Thomas is on the subcommittee dedicated to the third listed objective. Its chairman is Jackson County Judge Jeff Phillips. As part of his role, Thomas said he has reached out to area coordinators across the state, as well as local emergency managers, and asked them questions, including how many levees they have in their counties, how many levee boards they have and whether or not these boards are active.



Thomas said his next subcommittee meeting will take place Aug. 19 in Little Rock. The larger Arkansas Levee Task Force's next meeting will follow on Aug. 26. A report from the task force regarding the four objectives is due to the governor's office by the end of December.