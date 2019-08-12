A local company recently reminded area residents to do one thing before they start digging for a project.

Sunday was National 811 Day, according to a news release. In observation of the day, Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Corporation reminded Arkansas and Oklahoma residents and contractors to call 811 to have underground utility lines marked prior to any project that requires digging, excavation or driving materials, such as fence posts, into the ground. Someone damages an underground utility line every nine minutes because no one called 811 before digging.

"At AOG, safety is our top priority," Chief Operations Officer Jason Weekley said. "On Aug. 11 and throughout the year, we remind homeowners and professional contractors alike to call 811 before digging to help avoid striking an underground utility line. Striking a single line can cause injury, repair costs, fines and inconvenient outages. An easy call to 811 is the best way to know where utilities are buried in your area."

When homeowners and contractors call 811, the release states they are connected to the free local one call center Dig Safe, which notifies utility companies of their intent to dig. Professional locators are then sent to the requested digging site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags and/or spray paint.

Every digging project, no matter the size, warrants a call to 811 before starting. This includes installing a mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree and laying a patio. In addition, the depth of utility lines can vary for a number of reasons, such as erosion, previous digging projects and uneven surfaces. Utility lines need to be properly marked because even when digging only a few inches, there is still a risk of striking an underground utility line.

Residents can visit the Arkansas 811 website or the OKIE811 website for more information about 811 and safe digging practices.