Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus is gearing up for the start of the 2019-2020 fall and spring semesters.

Fall semester classes begin Aug. 21, on the Ozark campus as well as the Russellville and Fort Smith locations. ATU-Ozark students will pursue over 29 degree fields ranging from Certificates of Proficiency to Associates Degrees.

In addition to the available range of classes, ATU-Ozark is offering two new online degree options for Fall 2019 including Banking Services and Logistic Management AAS.

The Banking Services program of study is designed to prepare graduates for entry-level jobs at banks, credit unions, insurance agencies, and other financial institutions. Course work is designed to provide the banking industry with skilled employees who possess strong communication, math, critical thinking, computer skills and knowledge of banking processes and procedures.

The Logistic Management AAS is a sequence of courses that will prepare students for careers in the logistics profession. Logistics Management (LGM) focuses on the logistics of planning, implementing, and controlling the effective and efficient flow of goods and services.

An education at ATU-Ozark is affordable at $129 per credit hour. Along with affordable tution, ATU-Ozark granted over $4 million in scholarships and financial aid. Students receive an average of $4,190 of financial aid.

Students can register for classes now through Aug. 20. Students may visit with the Student Services on the Ozark Campus to plan their fall class schedule.

Students can also pick up their 2019-2020 parking pass for $15 from Student Services on the Ozark campus as well.