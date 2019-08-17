Baptist Health Urgent Care will open a seventh urgent care center in Fort Smith next month. The new center will be at 7600 Rogers Ave., according to a Baptist Health news release. The new facility will open Sept. 16.

“We are very pleased, as we continue our expansion, to open an on-demand urgent care center in the Fort Smith community. We look forward to serving the people of Fort Smith and we remain committed to providing quality, affordable and convenient medical care to all ages,” Mike Dupuis, Urgent Team Division vice president, says in the release.

The new location will provide urgent and family care, as well as wellness services on a walk-in basis, the release continues. For added convenience, patients can schedule a same-day or next-day visit online by using the Hold My Spot app. The center will be open seven days a week and will treat the following non-life-threatening injuries, illnesses and conditions:

• Asthma and allergies

• Ear and eye injuries

• Flu, colds and viral illnesses

• Skin conditions, including burns

• Bites, stings, allergic reactions

• Stitches

• Broken bones, sprains, strains

• School, sports, wellness and DOT physicals

• Diarrhea, nausea and vomiting

• Immunizations and vaccinations

• Urinary tract infections

• Occupational health services

• Medically supervised weight loss

The center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 1-6 p.m. Most insurance plans, including TRICARE, Medicare and Medicaid, as well as cash and credit card will be accepted, the release states.

Baptist Health, in a joint venture with Urgent Team, currently has urgent care centers in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Jacksonville, Cabot, Bryant and Benton.