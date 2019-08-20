Three Hot Springs Village Police Department reports involved geese, with one Villager receiving unwelcome notes saying neighbors are not happy with her feeding geese. In an unrelated case, a Paraiso Lane man said he accidently shot the bird with a pellet airgun while merely trying to scare it away. The Game and Fish Commission removed the dead goose and investigated.

The Aug. 13 print edition had an error in a July 31 report at Balboa Beach; the report was correct in the e-edition and online. A fisherman told police 3 people had been cursing him, causing him to leave with his 6-year-old son. Three people at the beach said he was fishing in the swimming area and had refused to quit. An officer told the angler fishing is not allowed in the swimming area.

Aug. 3

After a noise complaint, an officer found music at a Perralena Way home was not excessive for 9:09 p.m., but the resident said he would be a good neighbor and turned it off. Night quiet time arrives at 10 p.m.

After a resident complained of a boat shining a light, an officer spoke to 2 fishermen on Lake Pineda around 9:29 p.m. Both said they did not realize they had shined a light at a home, and said they would be careful. The officer checked the parking lot to ensure the boat was properly registered.

Aug. 4

An officer helped a man push a vehicle from the Chambers Bank ATM at 2:07 a.m. The man said it died while he was using the ATM, and he was arranging help.

An officer watched Highway 7 at the West Gate at 3:01 a.m. after Garland County Sheriff’s Department said a brown pickup carrying a motorcycle had suspected involvement in a break-in of a business at the intersection of highways 5 and 7.

After a report of a man in khakis and a dark shirt walking on Balboa Dam at 4:50 a.m., an officer spoke to a man on Balboa Beach.

Police went to a Cordero Lane verbal disturbance at 8:19 a.m.

Police investigated a juvenile report.

A westbound vehicle rear-ended another vehicle at the West Gate at 4:57 p.m. Damage: $800.

The rear driver was cited for following too closely.

After a reported physical altercation on the El Padrino restaurant parking lot, an officer spoke to several men at 8:20 p.m. Police removed a pocket knife from one man for officer safety.

A Cordero Lane resident said the man with the pocket knife at the parking lot altercation showed up at his home at 8:50 p.m. and came in, even after being told he was not welcome. The visitor reportedly followed the resident around his home, pushed him down and beat him, injuring the victim’s neck, forearm and face. The report said charges of burglary and battery would be filed. The suspect entered the West Gate using a temporary pass. But on Aug. 6 the victim came to the police station and said both men were caught up “in the heat of the moment” and were still friends; and the victim did not want to pursue charges.

At 9:40 p.m. an officer checked on DeSoto Family Recreation Center, where 15 teens were playing basketball.

Aug. 5

Police went to a Cullerendo Way disturbance at 7:14 a.m.

A Lake Cortez resident said his DeWalt hand drill, fishing net, and fishing rods were apparently taken while he was out of town. A number of thefts from boats were reported from July 20-29, while the complainant was out of town. Juvenile suspects were later caught. The complainant said he just wanted to report it in case some of his property is recovered.

An officer at 12:10 p.m. found a white GE freezer dumped off Tomellosa Way.

A Linares Lane resident said a neighbor has placed notes in her mailbox, saying the neighborhood hates geese and to stop feeding them.

A driver thought he had hit a deer at DeSoto Boulevard and Inciador Way at 6:54 p.m. The deer could not be located.

Owners of 2 vehicles blocking sanitation department gate at 6:56 p.m. were found in a next-door business. Both promptly moved their vehicles.

A Frontera Circle man told police at 8:23 p.m. his girlfriend had taken his car to a San Clemente Circle home, where she was now staying. The title listed only the man as an owner, so an officer had the woman return it to her boyfriend, and then gave her a ride back.

An injured deer in the roadway at DeSoto and Carmona road went into the woods at 8:40 p.m., but soon died.

Aug. 6

An officer checked on a blue golf cart at 7:32 a.m. It had not been reported stolen, and the owner apparently had a flat tire and removed the wheel. Later in the day the cart was gone.

A bag of cement was reportedly in DeSoto Boulevard near mile 8 at 7:47 a.m., but the bag was not located.

An officer responded to a disabled Loomis armored truck on DeSoto near Salvatierra Way at 10:57 a.m., and stood by while the company sent another truck and transferred money. He also waited until a wrecker picked up the truck.

A Villager told police a neighbor keeps making compliance complaints about her backyard. The compliance unit told an officer the allegations have been valid each time.

A black Cadillac sedan failed to properly check in the West Gate at 2:15 p.m. A gold Ford Escape did so at 3:25 p.m.

A westbound driver on DeSoto told police he hit a deer that ran from the south at 2:24 p.m. It ran off to the north. Damage: $500

Police investigated a juvenile report.

Aug. 7

A white Pontiac Grand Prix reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 6:25 a.m.

Someone reportedly entered a parked vehicle on Herradura Trace, stealing several items. Loss: $700

A red minivan failed to properly check in the West Gate at 11:45 a.m.

Aug. 8

A Lake Cortez resident reported thefts of rod-and-reel combos. The loss probably came during the July string of thefts in the area. Loss: $869

After a report of an erratic driver a in maroon pickup on DeSoto Boulevard at 10:18 a.m., an officer followed 2 maroon pickups, but both were driven OK.

A welder on Resplandor Place said a boat’s engine compartment caught fire at 1:16 p.m. He was finally able to get it out, but said he would not be welding the rest of the day. The fire department sprayed water into the lake to mix up gas.

An Aventura Trace resident found 2 dogs in the backyard. The shepherd mix and a husky puppy were sent to the animal shelter.

After a report of an erratic Mercury near DeSoto, Calella at 5:43 p.m., an officer went to the owner’s home and learned the grandson had been driving. He has only an ID card. Both were told he cannot legally drive.

After a Paraiso Lane goose died from 25-cal air-gun pellet, a man said he was shooting at water to scare it off, and accidentally shot the bird. He was told he could not kill geese in the Village and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission would be contacted. A wildlife officer – a law enforcement position – said he would follow up Aug. 9.

Police attempted to serve a protection order on Pego Circle at 6:45 p.m.

After the landlord said he wanted a visiting man removed from a Cortez Way home, an officer spoke to a Cortez Way tenant at 8:24 p.m. The tenant said the man had lived with him 30 days, but he also wanted him out, so his girlfriend could move in. The officer told the tenant his visitor had established residence by being allowed to stay that long. The tenant said he would begin the eviction process. The landlord was unhappy that the visitor could not be immediately removed.

Aug. 9

A Salvatierra Way resident heard a noise at 7:18 a.m. that turned out to be heavy equipment in operation.

Tree trimmers on West Villena Drive said they were trying to clear debris from the road and would move as soon as possible.

A tan Ford Ranger reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 10:13 a.m. A tow truck reportedly did so at 1:32 p.m.

Police investigated a juvenile report.

A Villager listing furniture online received a fake $1,400 check.

A black 4-door Nissan reportedly tailgated in Glazier Peau Gate at 3:31 p.m.

Police witnessed a landlord placing a notice-to-quit on a Cordero Lane door.

An eastbound Jeep Wrangler overturned near the RV park on Balearic Road prior to 5:54 p.m. It left the road, traveled 63 feet, landing on its top. The driver was thrown out. LifeNet took her to a Hot Springs hospital. Damage: $8,000.

A man who walked in Glazier Peau Gate at 6:39 p.m. is a Villager. He told an officer he was walking for exercise.

After reported horseplay at 6:55 p.m. on the Balboa swim dock, teens and adults at Balboa pavilion said there would be no more horseplay in the water.

An officer told a Cordoba Way dog owner about the Garland County noise ordinance at 7:19 p.m.

After his SUV died at the corner of DeSoto Boulevard and Barcelona Road before 7:33 p.m., a 30-year-old man was picked up on a misdemeanor failure-to-appear warrant and was taken to Garland County jail. Court records show that the man called the circuit clerk’s office on July 31 and was told he must turn himself in at the sheriff’s department. He had not done so.

Aug. 10

After a 911-hangup call from Tomisa Lane, the caller appeared to have memory issues, but said he was OK.

A white SUV with Texas plates entered the West Gate at a high-rate of speed at 9:03 a.m. When it passed by Calella Road, an awaiting officer saw it had a POA member decal.

A gray Toyota Camry failed to check in properly at the West Gate at 10:44 a.m.

Event staff at Woodlands Auditorium said a man was loud and using foul language. He continued to do so with an officer, and was escorted to his vehicle.

A white Honda Accord turned into a Dominar Way driveway without signaling. The man was picked up on a Saline County misdemeanor failure-to-appear warrant. He was also charged with driving on suspended license and not using a turn signal.

A beige Ford car reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 7:53 p.m.

After responding to a Vieto Circle family disturbance at 8:08 p.m., members said a grandson had been drinking and wanted to drive off with his child, but his girlfriend would not allow him to drive with the child. He later agreed to have her drive them back to Texas.

A complainant told police a possible drunk driver left Balboa Beach at 8:35 p.m. with 3 children.

After a report of a boat adrift at 9:44 p.m. on Lake Balboa, the fire department pulled it back.

A southbound vehicle hit a deer on Balboa Dam at 11:30 p.m. The driver was reportedly driving 20 mph. The vehicle had a small amount of hair on its undamaged bumper, but the deer died. The deer approached from the lake’s side.

Aug. 11

After responding to dropped 911 calls on Pontervedra Drive at 2:34 a.m., police spoke to a man who alleged that neighbors were putting defective used parts on his vehicle.

Police kept the peace on Provecho Lane at 10:30 a.m.

A Villager riding an ATV on the Hernando east trailhead at 10:41 p.m. was told ATVs cannot be operated under POA policy, and cannot operate on roads, under state law.

The rider said he needed to pick up his children in an hour, and was told he must use a street-legal vehicle.

An unexpected death reported on Insula Place at 11:26 p.m. was of natural causes.

Aug. 12

After a physical disturbance on Santa Maria Lane at 1:49 a.m., Lexie Latasha Alexander, 22, was arrested for third-degree domestic battery and disorderly conduct, and was taken to Garland County jail. Alexander reportedly had been drinking and had walked home, waking up her boyfriend.

A Lenares Lane resident said at 8:12 a.m. she has received threatening letters about putting seeds out for geese and other birds.

A merging eastbound pickup pulling a trailer apparently hit a Toyota Camry’s side outside the West Gate. The Camry’s driver said some of the door’s damage was pre-existing. Apparent new damage from the trailer’s tires was estimated at $800. The pickup’s driver was cited for failure to yield.

After Gusta Lane residents found company fliers at 11 a.m., the owner later said no more fliers would be placed in the Village.

A brown Ford Fusion reportedly entered Balboa Gate’s exit side at 11:34 a.m.

A Villager tailgated in Balboa Gate at 11:46 a.m. It was referred to the compliance division.

An officer relocated an opossum from Delgado Way that was “playing possum” at 5:22 p.m. The report said it ran off briskly when released.

Two women were reportedly in a verbal altercation on a parking lot across from the West Gate at 6:21 p.m.

An eastbound 2018 Honda Odyssey on Segovia Road hit a deer head-on at 7 p.m. The deer fled the scene. Damage: $3,000.

A gray Ford Mustang reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 7:26 p.m.

An officer spoke to an Ochavo Way dog owner who was using an electric collar, with remote, at 7:56 p.m. The report said the electric collar complies with the county ordinance for at-large dogs, but not with Village policy requiring leashed dogs. The compliance unit handles policy complaints.

Aug. 13

A Villager received a fake $2,890 check.

A Jackson, Louisiana, man told police he received a fake cashier’s check for a Kubota L4701D tractor and attachments in the Village on Aug. 10. In the Craigslist.com transaction, he met the buyer at a Palacio Circle home. The buyer had told the seller he lived in Jackson, Mississippi, and was visiting relatives.

Police received a report of a westbound scooter impeding traffic on DeSoto, near Cortez Road.

The fire department and police went to a structure fire on Balcon Way.

Officers attempted to cut up a Magellan Drive tree that fell prior to 6 p.m. They were unable and notified the public works department.

Aug. 14

After a westbound vehicle ran off Country Club Drive at 7:57 a.m., the driver said she is diabetic and had low blood sugar. After leaving the road, it traveled 125 feet. Damage: $6,000

A tractor-trailer unable to turn around at Balboa Gate at 1:09 p.m. had valid paperwork for a delivery, and was granted access.

A tan SUV with Texas plates reportedly passed vehicles on DeSoto Boulevard, then turned south on Minorca Road at 5:44 p.m. No passing is allowed anywhere on DeSoto.

A Majorca Drive resident died unexpectedly of natural causes.