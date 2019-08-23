Arkansas
Daniel Mayfield, 408 E. Ninth St., Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 13.
John Granger, 408 E. Ninth St., Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 13.
Jessica McSwain, 412 S. Wood St., Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 14.
Shacaira Crudup, aka Shacaira Randolph, 1801 N. Maple St., Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 14.
Richard W. Isbell Jr. and Rachael A. Isbell, 98 C Fly Lane, DeWitt; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 15.
Shirley Brister, aka Shirley Carlton, 519 N. Spring St., Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 15.
Cleveland
Brad T. Crutchfield, 30 Crutchfield, Rison; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 15.
Desha
Lois Watkins, 403 Church St., McGehee; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 15.
Michael Alan Monroe and Rebecca Marie Monroe, 320 Highway 159 East, Tillar; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 18.
Drew
John Stephen Burton Jr., 549 Bowser Road, Monticello; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 16.
Jefferson
Brandon J. Harris, 3913 Little John Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 13.
Lenette L. Burns, 3011 S. Missouri St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 13.
Jevenee Mosby, aka Jevenee Beasley, 104 W. 26th St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 14.
Laketia Deshay Brown, 2207 W. Havis Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 14.
Jeffery David Haynes, 4301 Charles, White Hall; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 14.
Lisa Gaye Maryovich, 299 Ussery Road, Jefferson; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 15.
Tasiazh Lynniesha Miller, 2100 W. 40th Ave., Apt. 18, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 15.