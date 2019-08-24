From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports

FCSO responds to disturbance

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Mayflower residence last week after an argument between two brothers began to escalate.

According to an incident report, the younger of the two brothers was concerned his 30-year-old brother was trying to fight him.

The 29-year-old’s wife called police shortly before 5 p.m. Aug. 11 as the argument got more heated.

The couple was at the Stave Mill Road residence so the 29-year-old complainant could work on his truck. However, while at the Mayflower home, the man’s 30-year-old brother became “irate, claiming that some things were said on Facebook that he didn’t like.”

The couple was worried the 30-year-old would attempt to fight his younger brother after he reportedly said: “I’m right here, lets do this.”

According to the report, the couple also said the 30-year-old was in an “aggressive stance” when he made this statement.

Both parties told deputies the situation never became physical.

Because the couple’s vehicle was not working, authorities gave the two a ride to a residence on Dam Road, the report states.

Residence burglarized

Several thousand dollars worth of items were reportedly stolen from a Caney Creek residence.

A Texas resident called the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 12 after learning several of his mother’s belongings were stolen from her Conway home after she moved out.

The woman is now cared for at the Heritage Living Center but still has all of her belongings at her former residence. According to the report, the 86-year-old woman’s son “became suspicious someone was at the residence” after he received a $200 electric bill for his mother’s Conway home. After receiving the bill, he stopped by the Caney Creek home and found out a Chevrolet Impala and nearly $8,000 worth of other household items including a refrigerator, washing machine, dryer, TV, porcelain doll collection and other items were missing.

Authorities believe the suspect broke into the home using a sliding glass door, according to the report.

Out-of-state man held on $100K bond

An Oklahoma man is being held behind bars in lieu of a $100,000 bond after he reportedly tried to flee police on Aug. 14.

Deputies were called out shortly before 2:30 p.m. Aug. 14 after a woman said there was a “meth-head, scary looking” man parked at the Mount Olive Cemetery.

Deputy Crystil Graham soon located the suspect, who was sitting in a green, Dodge pickup truck at the intersection of Rocky Point Road and South Coker Road in Vilonia.

When the deputy approached him, 28-year-old Tyler Lynn Peltzer said he parked his truck so he could rest. The Oklahoma man also said he was hot and asked Graham if she had any water, according to the report.

While running the man’s name through the Arkansas Crime Information Center, deputy Graham walked over to her patrol car to get the man a bottle of water when she noticed Peltzer “become more nervous,” adding that he “began reaching around his vehicle for items.”

At this point, the report states Graham asked Peltzer to step out of the vehicle due to safety concerns. Instead, he continued moving about his vehicle. Graham said she also noticed as he continued moving about that he had several syringes in one of his hands and told the man again to get out of the truck.

The man replied, “I am getting out,” but had to be pulled from the vehicle, the report states.

When he was removed from the vehicle, the Oklahoma man reportedly began fighting with Graham and “was attempting to escape.”

Another deputy tried to help Graham detain the man and eventually deployed his taser on the suspect. Peltzer managed to break free and attempted to flee again.

The three continued to struggle and other deputies also responded to the scene and eventually, Peltzer was arrested and taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center.

Records show Peltzer was aggravated assault, second degree battery, theft of property, obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest, fleeing, driving on a suspended license and driving a vehicle without tags.