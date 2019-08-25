Flash floods on Saturday morning had claimed one life, reached into homes, flooded out a school and displaced a handful of people in the Fort Smith region.

A record 4.04 inches of rain fell on Fort Smith on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. By Saturday afternoon, the following floods had displaced at least six people, killed a motorist, prompted Union Christian Academy faculty to move their students to other facilities for several weeks and affected scores of others.

The deceased woman, identified as Debra Stevens, 47, of Fort Smith, appears to have been delivering newspapers before 7 a.m. near the 5800 block of Kinkead Avenue when swift waters washed her car off the roadway, according to Fort Smith police spokesperson Aric Mitchell. She was unable to exit her vehicle after it was swept away.

The floodwaters also prompted multiple swift-water rescues from abandoned vehicles throughout the morning, had displaced six in Fort Smith and Sebastian County and reached into 38 homes in Fort Smith, 19 in Lavaca and seven in Barling, said County Emergency Management Director Kendall Beam. These totals included apartment units, Beam said.

Red Cross personnel on Saturday afternoon provided individual assistance to the displaced residents, Beam said.

In Crawford County, three feet of water entered a Kibler residence and led police to rescue a woman inside, said County Emergency Management Director Brad Thomas. The woman who was rescued has been displaced from her home as well, Thomas said.

Thomas and Sequoyah County Emergency Management Director Steve Rutherford said they rescued multiple people who were trapped inside their vehicles on Saturday morning in their respective counties.

The floods on Saturday prompted authorities to open temporary shelters in Lavaca and Fort Smith, Beam said. Fort Smith police on Saturday morning urged anyone with questions about the well-being of their loved ones in the floods to first check the Fort Smith shelter at Grand Avenue Baptist Church, according to a Police Department news release. Both shelters were closed by 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Beam said.

Beam said no roads had been washed out, but that sections of highways 252 and 255 in the county had been closed due to the floods. Fort Smith police at 1 p.m. Saturday had blocked off North Fourth to Eighth streets and North L Street to the Division Street area, according to City Communication Director Karen Santos. Floodwaters at North L and Seventh streets on Saturday morning submerged the entire intersection, partially submerged vehicles and reached toward homes in the area.

Beam and police both urged caution during the floods.

"Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas or around any barricades," the release states.

The floodwaters entered about 80 percent of the "instructional space," which includes classrooms, the school cafeteria and the main entrance, in Union Christian Academy near the intersection of North Albert Pike Avenue and Kelley Highway. Head of School Ricky Massengale said his teachers will have to use classrooms in churches around Fort Smith to teach their students for at least a month.

Union Christian will not be in session Monday or Tuesday due to flood damage, Massengale said.

"(Workers) are looking at at least two weeks to prepare the damage, to remove the contaminated material, to dry out the facilities, and then we have to repair the damage," said Massengale. He said his school is taking donations as they rebuild their facility.

In the Kinkead Avenue area a few blocks from where Stevens died, the waters reached into a handful of residences at Boardwalk Apartments, which around 11 a.m. Saturday still had several inches of water sitting in the courtyard.

"The whole sidewalk was under water," said Boardwalk resident Yolanda Williams.

Children on Saturday morning played in the water that had collected outside the apartment units at Boardwalk. Williams yelled at the children to stop playing in the floodwaters.

"It's dangerous. It's a health hazard," resident Kevin Bell said of the floodwaters.

"I'm planning on getting away, because this won't be safe for me and mine," Williams said of the apartment complex.

Water also entered Sebastian Commons Building Four at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith campus. Students in the apartment building on Saturday were temporarily moved to new apartments in Sebastian Commons, said UAFS Communication Director Rachel Putman.

Putman said UAFS Housing and Residential Life Director Beth Eppinger "has never seen a building at Sebastian Commons flood due to rain" in her 10 years at the University.

The floodwaters on Saturday morning had also reached into businesses north of downtown including Bookish and Valley Cuts. Employees at both businesses were seen cleaning out their spaces that morning.

The flash floods on Saturday hit the Fort Smith region after heavy downpours fell on the area late Thursday night and Friday morning. The city has received more than 10 inches of rain in August, according to NWS records.

NWS Meteorologist Karen Hatfield on Friday said the moisture on the ground could have caused more flash floods if more heavy downpours hit the region. The Fort Smith region on Sunday afternoon has a 30-40 percent chance for less than half an inch of rain, according to NWS forecasters.

"Even one big downpour could probably cause some problems, so just be aware," said NWS Meteorologist Chuck Hodges.