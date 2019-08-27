Renaissance Homes Inc. hopes to soon kick off building its new Siega neighborhood.

President Brandon Tedder told the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association board of directors last Wednesday his company is excited to be developing the pocket neighborhood. “I think the Village is a good place to be,” Tedder said. “That’s why we’re here.”

Houses will start in the lower-to-mid $200,000s, ranging from 1,600-square-feet to the lower 2,000s, and will be marketed through HSV ReMax.

Promoters expect the neighborhood to appeal to retiring baby boomers, citing the nearby Hernando Trail, and open floor plan and options for smaller footprint houses.

Through the Hernando Trail, residents will be able to access the Village’s trail system, as well as easily accessing amenities near trails through bicycling or walking.

Four home plans have received architectural control committee approval. All lots are standard size, as originally platted.

Renaissance is buying all the lots through Village Homes and Land.

Director of development and placemaking Stephanie Heffer said the development will bring a number of unimproved, non-revenue-producing status lots into improved status, generating new revenue from lot sales, permitting and inspection fees, assessments and utilities.

Concentrated development reduces infrastructure liability, compared to the same number of houses spread around the Village, she said.

Once all lots are productive, the neighborhood should produce an additional $40,000 annually in assessments and utility revenue.

In her monthly report, chief executive officer/corporate secretary Lesley Nalley said the project meets Village Homes and Land’s goal to sell land for the specific purpose of new rooftops. And, it “ensures the POA is not acting in a development capacity, a strong recommendation coming out of the Comprehensive Master Plan,” she said. “We are pleased to see such a reputable construction and Realtor team investing in the Village.”

Later in the meeting, director Diana Podawiltz said the new pocket neighborhood should help allay fears about developing pocket neighborhoods. Some Villagers have expressed fears pocket neighborhoods would be on replatted, smaller lots in densely populated developments.

The neighborhood is west of the Ponce de Leon Center, off Viajero Drive.

Also in Nalley’s report, she said during past and recent talks with Village developer Cooper Communities Inc., the POA understands CCI desires to either support improvements to existing lodging or to facilitate construction of conference facilities, one of CCI’s reserved parcels.

“In my opinion, the POA’s best strategy is to enthusiastically partner with CCI, where win-win options surface with [its] reserve property,” she said.

“In the interim, we will be limited to our ability to attract large group tournaments or corporate conferences. We therefore, focus our effects on smaller-scale tournament activities and those not looking for large-group lodging options,” she said.



