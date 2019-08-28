Committed. Loving. Servant-hearted. Kind. Gentle. Good with children. Best friend. These are the words used to describe Debra Stevens after her unexpected death last weekend.

Stevens, known as Debbie to most, died Saturday morning delivering newspapers. She was 47. Her car got washed off the road by flash flood waters near the 5800 block of Kinkead Avenue, and first responders were unable to rescue her.

The Fort Smith Police Department plans to release the 911 call in the coming days.

“She was a hardworking woman who was very dedicated to her job; she would deliver in the snow and ice when almost no one else would,” said longtime friend Latonya Stolz. “This goes to show just how dedicated to her job and to pleasing others she was.”

Fort Smith received more than 4 inches of rain Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Jason Parmenter, Times Record assistant distribution manager, said in a public post on Facebook that she was one of the company’s carriers. He said she had a “big heart ... (and) will be missed.”

Newspaper management is not authorized to provide additional comment on the situation.

Friends and family shared memories and condolences on social media, including At-large City Director Neal Martin who noted their relationship in a post Saturday.

Martin said Stevens and her mother, Nancy, have been longtime family friends and served as preschool ministry teachers at East Side Baptist Church. Receiving the news of Stevens’ death was “tough to hear,” he said, especially considering the relationship his family had with hers.

Stevens taught Martin’s youngest daughters in the church class, his older children spent time with her when she’d take the kids out for activities, and his son mowed Stevens’ yard. Martin and his wife, Christina, also fostered children who developed relationships with “Miss Debbie” and “Miss Nancy,” often asking to see the two.

“It’s hard to tell your kids stuff like that,” Martin said. “You try to protect your kids as much as possible, but there are times when you have to give them bad news.”

Stevens even worked on Martin’s campaign for city director two years ago. He said she held signs at East Side every day for about a month, passed out fliers and talked to other residents. Martin was shocked someone would give that kind of time to help someone she knew “get some position.”

Stolz shared similar sentiments about her 40-year friendship with Stevens, reflecting on their church trips as kids and more recently having dinner together to “laugh and talk for hours.” If Stolz could tell Stevens anything, she would thank her for their four-decade friendship, for being a confidant and loving Stolz's kids like her own.

“(She) was a model of being a servant, doing what God called you to do, and serving your community and friends,” Martin said. “If people were willing to give of themselves like she did, I think our city, our state and our country would be a lot better.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced, but a fund has been set up to assist the family with costs for the service and burial. Any remaining funds will be used for East Side’s preschool program. Donations will be accepted at the church’s website or in person at 2710 Massard Road.