Van Buren police on Friday arrested a man suspected in multiple thefts and vehicle break-ins.

Jacob Riley Whitsett, 18, of Van Buren was arrested on suspicion of three counts of vehicle theft, 11 counts of breaking or entering, three counts of credit card theft, one count of fleeing apprehension, one count of resisting arrest and seven counts of misdemeanor theft. Police arrested Whitsett after a short foot pursuit in the 1400 block of Cherry Street for an arrest warrant out of Sebastian County and as a suspect in the thefts and break-ins, according to a Police Department news release.

Whitsett was arrested on the offenses after he was interviewed by investigators, the release states.