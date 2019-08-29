The Gospel Comedy Explosion has issued a Church Challenge! The comedy show will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Performers include Bryant Hannah, Tony Tone and ‘Funnyman’ Prescott.

“Can your church ‘pack the seats’ and secure the crown as ‘Best Church Family?’ If so, your pastor will give the invocation and receive an award,” according to a news release.

Participants can also obtain 10 tickets for $10 per person by using the promo code “joyfulnoise” at itickets.com . General admission is $15 per person. Preferred seating is $30 per person. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Tickets are also available at the Pine Bluff Convention Center box office, Pop’s Barber Shop, 301 S. Main St.; Fathers and Sons Clothier, 2801 S. Olive St. at Jefferson Square Shopping Center; and Looking Good, 507 Mallard Loop.