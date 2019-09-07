THEFTS

NORTH T STREET, 600 BLOCK: A break-in was reported.

NORTH 50TH STREET, 4100 BLOCK: A TV valued at $1,000 was reported stolen.

COLONY LANE, 8200 BLOCK: Two handguns valued at $740 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

NORTH F STREET, 2000 BLOCK: A 2002 Ford Taurus valued at $3,000 was reported stolen.

SOUTH 10TH STREET, 100 BLOCK: A 1996 Toyota Tacoma valued at $3,000 was reported stolen.

ZERO STREET, 5100 BLOCK: A dash cam, money, sunglasses and a cellphone charger valued at $160 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

CYPRESS AVENUE, 8000 BLOCK: A bicycle valued at $700 was reported stolen.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her husband punched her in the face and choked her.

DANIEL ELON BELL OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault on a family or household member and a parole violation.

JAMES MELVIN GREEN OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault on a family or household member, misdemeanor third-degree domestic battery and violation of a no contact order and an unclassified petition to revoke bond warrant out of Sebastian County.

BRYANT PATRICK CROCKER OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault on a family or household member.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

AN EMPLOYEE AT MOSES PLUMBING, 1005 Fayetteville Road, Van Buren, reported a man refused to pay the company $750 for work they had done.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a woman told him she was going to kill him if he didn't give her furniture and curtains.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

LARISSA MARIE RAINVILLE OF CHARLESTON was arrested on a felony petition to revoke bond warrant out of Sebastian County.