A man sought by Fort Smith police reportedly tortured a woman and beat her before fleeing in and wrecking her vehicle on Thursday.

Jedediah Jermaine Kursh, 39, of Fort Smith is sought for the "severe beating" of a woman after reportedly crashing her car and fleeing on Thursday morning in north Fort Smith. Kursh reportedly tied up, waterboarded, beat and shaved a woman he accused of cheating on him at her apartment in the 1800 block of Midland Boulevard, according to the incident report.

The woman around 5:30 a.m. Thursday told police Kursh tied her to a chair with duct tape, shaved her head, beat her repeatedly and waterboarded her around 1 a.m. that morning after leading her into the bathroom in her apartment to pray with him. She said Kursh had accused her of cheating on him and tortured her to get her to admit it. She told officers she faked a seizure to get him to stop beating her, the report states.

Officers noticed the woman's left eye was swollen shut, the left side of her mouth was "very, very swollen," there was a gash across the right side of her upper lip and her mouth was bleeding.

Officers also noticed blood splattered on the beds and wall inside the apartment and a pool of blood next to one of the beds. There was duct tape all over the room and on the chair in the bathroom, water and towels all over the room and freshly cut hair on the floor.

The woman said Kursh left in her vehicle after he stopped beating her. He reportedly crashed the vehicle that morning in the area of Blair and High streets and fled on foot, according to a Police Department news release.

Kursh has a shaved head and a long beard and reportedly wore a white t-shirt, blue shorts and white tennis shoes when he fled from the vehicle, the release states.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.