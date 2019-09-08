Sept. 8, 1865 — The Fort Smith Conference of 1865 begins. The talks were designed to reestablish relations between the federal government and Native American tribes of Indian Territory who had allied themselves with the Confederacy during the Civil War. Encyclo of Ark Hist

Sept. 8, 1951 — Lt. James Brun Johnson, 28, of Fort Smith is killed in Korea while serving with the First Calvary division. Johnson was a World War II veteran and a member of Goddard United Methodist Church.

Sept. 8, 1970 — The new $1.25 million city library at 61 S. Eighth St. officially opens.

Sept. 9, 1956 — Restoration work begins on the courtroom and gallows at the Fort Smith National Historic Site.

Sept. 10, 1976 — The Northside Grizzlies beat the Springdale Bulldogs 10-1 in a nonconference game at Mayo-Thompson Stadium in Fort Smith.

Sept. 11, 1884 — A new baseball club, the Clippers of Oak Bowers, is organized to play at the Fair. They beat the Border City Baseball Club 49-20 in their first game.

Sept. 11, 1910 — The City Board of Health announces Fort Smith will have a public abattoir (slaughterhouse) that will be built and operated by the city.

Sept. 11, 1922 — The fall term of the Blue Bird School at 208 Lecta Ave. begins, for kindergarten, first and second grades. It cost $45 per term.

Sept. 13, 1888 — The Fortnightly Club forms with 25 charter members. Mrs. Isaac C. Parker is elected president of the club, whose goal is to encourage the study of literature and the arts in their various forms.

Sept. 13, 1941 — The Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce purchases a new building, at 613 Garrison Ave.

Sept. 13, 1961 — President John F. Kennedy signs a congressional resolution establishing the Fort Smith National Historic Site.

Sept. 14, 1925 — The Southwest American announces the Fort Smith Cereal Company has begun operation on North Sixth Street.

Sept. 14, 1974 — Shelby Breedlove, president of Westark Junior College, dies at age 44. Breedlove had attended Westark, and later coached men’s basketball, baseball, track and golf. He had served as college president since 1968.