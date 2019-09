Susan Allbright, the library media specialist at Edgewood Elementary School in the Watson Chapel School District, recently painted and decorated the library.

Allbright has arranged the library so that the students enjoy coming there to read books and have fun, according to a news release.

“The library mascot is a cockatiel named Flower. He talks and sings and the children love him. Susan brings him with her to the library every day,” according to the release.