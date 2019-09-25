Authorities have launched an arson investigation into a fire Monday morning that caused extensive damage to a house near Hardscrabble Golf Course in Fort Smith.

The fire at 2 a.m. Monday reportedly caused $149,000 in damage to the property at 6215 Boston St. and heavily damaged a vehicle next door. Fort Smith police in their incident report listed arson as the suspected cause after receiving a report of a gasoline-soaked rope around the garage on the property.

Officer Jessie Francis in the report said everyone he spoke to at the incident told him they heard an explosion from inside the house before it caught fire. Francis when observing the house saw the back doors were blown out and the walls had appeared to be shifted.

Fort Smith fire officials later told him the garage had gasoline poured everywhere inside. Firefighters on Monday said electricity was active inside the home at the time of the fire.

The owner of the property could not provide Francis any possible suspects but said "bums" frequent the house.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.