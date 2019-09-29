Crawford County
Sandra G. Irvin, aka Sandy Irvin, 7213 Uniontown Highway, Van Buren; Chapter 7.
Damon Marvin Johnson, 4720 Red Hill Road, Alma; Chapter 13.
Christine Powell, 906 Aspen Ave., Van Buren; Chapter 13.
Jennifer Ann Sampley, aka Jennifer Ann Hughes, aka Jennifer Ann Hutchinson, aka Jennifer Ann Sampley-Hutchinson, 1321 Springhills Drive, Alma; Chapter 7.
John Jordan and Kelli Jordan, 1118 N. 26th St., Van Buren; Chapter 13.
Timmy K. Porter, aka Tim Porterand Pamela S. Porter, aka Pam Porter, 615 Meadowbrook Drive, Alma; Chapter 13.
Franklin County
Patricia Bales and Bobby Bales, P.O. Box 242, Altus; Chapter 7.
Johnson County
John William Apple, 1730 CR 2608, Knoxville; Chapter 7.
Ricky Dale Birkhahn and Denise Marie Birkhahn, 1397 McGuire Road, Lamar; Chapter 13.
Scott County
Sonya R. Davis, aka Sonya R. Gossett, 1411 City Lake Road, Waldron; Chapter 7.
Sebastian County
Charles L. Chamberlain, aka Charlie Chamberlain, 7409 Red Pine Drive, Fort Smith; Chapter 7.
Michelle Lynn Yohe, 9523 Northshore Drive, Hackett; Chapter 7.
Lori Ann Lewis, 313 S. Vine St., Hackett; Chapter 13.
Linda Sue Ingram, 3815 Wheeler, Lot 48, Fort Smith; Chapter 7.
Michael Bluford and Julie Bluford, 700 N. Albert Pike, Apt. 909, Fort Smith; Chapter 7.