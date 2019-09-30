LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas prison officials said Monday a convicted murderer who escaped from prison in 2009 while wearing a guard uniform has either escaped again or may be missing on prison grounds.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections said Calvin Adams, 49, was confirmed missing after a search of the East Arkansas Regional Unit in the community of Brickeys, located about 110 miles east of Little Rock. He's serving life without parole.

Arkansas prison officials are unsure whether Adams, who they reported missing, has left the facility's grounds.

Department of Arkansas Corrections Spokeswoman Dina Tyler said Monday authorities are unsure whether Calvin Adams has gotten past the electric fence of the prison. The department earlier Monday reported the 49-year-old Adams missing.

Tyler said authorities are working two fronts, one that Adams is somewhere on the prison grounds and another that he is on the run outside the facility.

On May 29, 2009, Adams and Jeffrey Grinder, both serving life without parole for capital murder, walked out of the Cummins Unit, located about 90 miles southeast of Little Rock, wearing guard uniforms and drove away in a car left for them in the prison's parking lot. They were arrested in New York four days later.

Adams was convicted of capital murder in 1995 in the kidnapping and shooting death the year earlier of 25-year-old Richard Austin. Austin's wife was wounded and walked for than a mile for help.