An ousted Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association board director says he has decided not to pursue litigation against the POA – at this time.

“I reserve the right to change my mind,” former director Dick Garrison said in a statement issued to the Voice last Tuesday.

Garrison ran third for one of 3 open seats in a 10-member election for board seats last March.

The POA removed Garrison in a special, closed meeting on Sept. 13, the POA announced in a Sept. 15 release. In the release, the POA alleged Garrison had released confidential information involving an unnamed POA employee.

He hopes to return to the board in the future.

Garrison expressed thanks to Villagers. “First and foremost, I would like to thank the hundreds of Villagers who have offered their support during my current circumstances. ‘Let us know what we can do’ is the refrain most often heard and one that is greatly appreciated by my wife, Jane, and me,” he said.

The expense of litigation, both for himself and for the POA, was a factor.

“I have received many, many generous offers of financial donations toward this cause. In discussions this week with two different law firms I have come to the conclusion that litigation would burn a lot of donor money, take over a year to consummate and also tax the POA with more attorney fees.

“Instead, I pledge to run again for the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association board of directors in the upcoming election. I could be re-elected before any legal matter could pass its way through the courts and save both sides a large sum of money.

“My campaign will, of course, depend on finding two other electable, like-minded property owners to serve on the board with me and fill the three seats that will be open at that time,” he said.

“Again, thank you, and God bless,” he concluded.

Governmental entities in Arkansas, as well as private entities receiving government funding, in certain instances, must reconvene after an executive session and ratify the decision in public vote.

But as a private entity, under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, the POA board is not required to ratify its decision through a public vote after executive sessions.

In the latest Arkansas FOI Act handbook, published in a joint venture between the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office, the Arkansas Governor’s Office and various news associations, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge acknowledges the efforts of