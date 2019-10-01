Although gas prices are trending downward for the nation, the decrease won’t be felt too much today in Arkansas when new gas taxes go into effect.

The additional 3 cents per gallon for gasoline will push the state average price in Arkansas to about $2.35. The average price in Sebastian County on Monday, however was the lowest in west central Arkansas at $2.28 per gallon.

Legislation was signed into law by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in March that raised fuel taxes in the state today for the first time in 20 years. About $95 million is expected to be raised annually from the increase. The tax is now 24.5 cents a gallon on gas and 28.5 cents a gallon on diesel. The tax on diesel is being raised 6 cents per gallon.

If an existing half-cent state sales tax on gasoline is approved by voters in November 2020 the state revenue for road preservation is expected to reach $300 million annually: $205 million from the half-cent and $95 million from the additional gas tax.

Most of the $95 million will be dispersed 70% to the state level and 30% at the city and county level, according to Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) spokesperson Scott Hardin. About $2 million from a new hybrid and electric vehicle registration fee will not be disbursed to cities and counties.

With hybrid and electric vehicles using little to no gas, but still causing some wear and tear on the roads, the fee for electric vehicles increases today from a base rate of $15 to $30 to $100 for hybrid vehicles and $200 for electric vehicles.

There are 802 electric vehicles and 18,777 hybrid vehicles registered in Arkansas, Hardin noted. The DFA projects the increase on hybrid and electric vehicles will raise about $1.9 million in its first full fiscal year. The gas and diesel tax increase is expected to raise $84.1 million in its first full fiscal year, July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, Hardin said.

Danny Straessle, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, explains that Act 416 has three parts to create $95 million annually: $58 million from the gas tax; about $2 million from hybrids and electrics; and $35 million from casinos. The first $31 million from casinos will go to the state’s general fund, Straessle noted. Funds raised from casinos after the first $31 million are projected to be $35 million annually.

ArDOT plans to have 12 education sessions around the state next year to offer the public information about how the half-cent sales tax would be used if it were made permanent.

All of the revenue from the $95 million will be used for system preservation such as repairing potholes and overlays, Straessle said. Most of the $300 million would also be used for system preservation, with some of it for capital improvements, he added.

Cheap gas states

Gas prices in Arkansas and Oklahoma remain some of the cheapest in the nation.

While the national average may have only decreased by a penny on the week, 10 states saw pump prices decline by a nickel or more.

“Crude oil prices have dropped close to where they were right before the drone attacks on the Saudi oil facilities,” Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson, said in her weekly report. “This is helping to push gas prices cheaper in most of the country. Americans can expect this trend to continue, except for those filling up on the West Coast, where refinery disruptions are causing spikes at the pump.”

Today’s national gas price average of $2.65 is the same price as last week, seven cents more expensive than last month, and 22-cents cheaper than a year ago.

The nation’s top 10 least expensive markets are: Louisiana ($2.30), Mississippi ($2.30), South Carolina ($2.32), Arkansas ($2.32), Alabama ($2.33), Texas ($2.35), Virginia ($2.35), Oklahoma ($2.35), Missouri ($2.36) and Tennessee ($2.37).

For a second week, gasoline stocks increased — this time by a substantial 1.8 million barrels. The Energy Information Administration reports total stocks at 80.3 million barrels, a healthy level for this time of year, which should help to keep pump prices mostly stable, AAA noted.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, WTI decreased by 50 cents to settle at $55.91. Oil prices were mostly mixed last week after EIA’s weekly report revealed that total domestic crude inventories grew by 2.4 million barrels, bringing the total to 419.5 million barrels. The current level is 23.5 million barrels higher than it was at this time last year. The higher level has kept prices in check as concerns that global crude demand may be impacted by the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China.

Additionally, crude prices have also been shaken as a result of market concerns that global supply could be reduced due to escalating tension in the Middle East, AAA stated. Crude prices increased moderately last week after the U.S. Department of Defense said it would deploy radar systems, Patriot missiles and about 200 personnel to bolster Saudi Arabia’s defenses after an attack on two of its oil facilities earlier this month. If EIA’s report shows another crude inventory build, crude prices could end the week down. However, any escalation in the U.S.-China trade war or tensions in the Middle East could see them spike.