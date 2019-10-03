A former Best Smoke Shop employee reportedly tried to rob the business on Tuesday afternoon.

A store clerk at the Smoke Shop, 2814 N. 50th St., reported a black woman wearing a hat, a green hoodie and a beard drawn on her face came behind the counter and told her to open the cash register. The clerk after recognizing her asked her why she was trying to rob the store. The former employee then left the store and went south toward the 5200 block of Johnson Street, according to the incident report.

Police could not locate the suspect through her sister-in-law or her drivers license, the report states.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.