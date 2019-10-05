Three suspects in a Sept. 24 shooting near the Fort Smith Regional Airport have been charged with felonies.

Fort Smith residents Marlin Vann Rogers, Kadin B. Hester and Maliq Jeron Perry were all charged in Sebastian County Circuit Court as suspects in the alleged shooting following their arrests just after the incident. The three suspects on the evening of Sept. 24 allegedly exchanged gunfire from moving vehicles in the South 66th Street area before all of them fled the scene on foot.

Rogers was charged with terroristic act with firearm enhancement, possession of firearms by certain persons, habitual offender and a petition to revoke suspended sentence warrant. Hester was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm. Perry was charged with possession of firearms by certain persons, habitual offender and a petition to revoke warrant, according to a Prosecuting Attorney's Office news release.

Fort Smith police on the evening of Sept. 24 found an abandoned vehicle damaged by gunfire and a damaged car behind a nearby convenience store in the South 66th Street area. Detectives in the following investigation determined Perry and Vann Rogers occupied the abandoned vehicle and that Vann Rogers had been struck three times by bullets. They also found a firearm inside the vehicle, according to police.

Police identified Hester as the occupant of the second vehicle. They found him on Sept. 25 outside city limits with the help of Sebastian County sheriff's deputies, police said.

Vann Rogers and Perry were held Friday afternoon without bond in the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center. Hester bonded out of custody two days after his arrest, according to arrest records.