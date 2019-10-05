Land sales in 2018 were significantly lower than what the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority expected, but, as hoped, there has been a big swing in a positive direction.

FCRA Treasurer Don Keesee recently reported to the Board of Trustees that the numbers are a lot higher than was budgeted for.

“As we’ve said almost every month is that our income is pretty much based upon land sales,” Keesee said. “We do have some leases and other ancillary areas of income, but by and large, we rise and fall on property sold.”

FCRA has sold roughly $2.6 million in land through the end of August, according to a balance sheet. It anticipated selling $1 million worth of land during the same time period and surpassed the yearly expectation of $1.5 million in sales.

In August alone, FCRA sold $250,000 worth of property. These figures do not include any leases or other contracts that provide income for the organization.

Keesee told the board he knows of other developers who are thinking about or in the process of getting ready to buy land at Chaffee Crossing that could bring in $2 million to $2.5 million.

“We still have great potential for a good year in sales,” Keesee said.

Even with expenses, the number of sales has pushed FCRA far beyond what it expected.

FCRA, through eight months, has a total of $1.77 million in net profit compared to a budgeted loss of $1.3 million. It also expected to have a loss of $1.9 million through the end of the year but doesn’t expect that to occur.

“Basically, (it’s) a $3 million variance in our favor, which I like,” Keesee said. “I think we’ve got a good year started, and we’ll end the year very strong in that fashion.”

Keesee said in January that 2018 was a “tough year in sales.” FCRA budgeted to sell $2.5 million in property but only brought in $965,000. It made $2.8 million in 2016 and $1.4 million in 2017.

Kelly Clark, budget chairman, said in January FCRA needed in 2019 to push specific properties to sell. Keesee agreed that there could be even more precision in how the organization marketed certain lots and the vision of Chaffee Crossing.

The slump was partially attributed to not having former directory Ivy Owen due to health concerns available to be Chaffee Crossing’s advocate. A lot of the current development happened under Owen’s guidance of FCRA.

ERC Chairman Rod Coleman said momentum slowed during the nine months Owen was not able to fully perform his job and that it’s important to “have a cheerleader” and have someone “who will be the face of the institution.”

Marketing Director Lorie Robertson filled a major portion of Owen’s position while he was out and as FCRA looked for a replacement.

Executive Director Daniel Mann, hired in August, said there’s about 1,500 acres left to sell and develop. Mann said Chaffee Crossing has a lot of opportunities and he’s working to ensure what’s being done will improve the lives of Fort Smith and Barling residents for generations to come.

“I appreciate the way he’s come in on the job, and that he’s hit the ground running. Since the reception, I don’t know that he’s had a single hour that’s free of meeting with someone or talking about what’s going on out here at Chaffee,” said FCRA chairman Dean Gibson. “I want to say I appreciate that and the way you’ve come in, taken over and provided the leadership we were looking for.”

Robertson wrote in an email to the media sent at 5 p.m. that there are 10 scheduled ground breakings and ribbon cuttings from October until December. Eight others were listed as to be determined.