Crawford County
M2K Express LLC, Amanda Summers, 1330 Waterfront Road, Alma.
Top Cat Essentials Inc., Teresa Sandoval, 1607 Valley View, Van Buren.
Meyers Tactical LLC, Dalton J. Meyers, 5818 Wildwood Road, Van Buren.
Griffin Law Firm PLLC, Johnny Shane Griffin, 6828 Red Robin Drive, Van Buren.
Johnson County
Bauman Home Inspections LLC, Ian Bauman, 224 Cross Road, Knoxville.
Logan County
Lawn & Landscaping Outfitters LLC, James Duarte, 7295 Barber Drive, Booneville.
Polk County
Skymaster STC LLC, David BraineRoad, 255 Polk 52, Mena.
Scott County
Mend Properties LLC, Dawn Colvin, 14844 Tut Hill Road, Mansfield.
Jackie L. Morgan Jr. LLC, Jackie L. Morgan Jr., 9120 Rock Island Road, Mansfield.
Sebastian County
Williams Consulting & Services LLC, Justin Williams, 13913 Hay Road, Fort Smith.
MSC Properties Of Fort Smith LLC, Marcos Mendez-Sanchez, 1514 N. 21st St., Fort Smith.
Mel Prep The Art Of Cooking LLC, Melody Smith, 2206 Dodson Ave., Fort Smith.
Harco Enterprises LLC, Pam Harmon, 2504 Dundee Dr, Fort Smith.
Jo Riggs LLC, Jo Anne Riggs, 4615 S. 26th St., Fort Smith.
G&C Estates LLC, Gary Spoon, 4906 Chapel Acres Circle, Huntington.
Mulberry River Outdoor Adventures LLC, J. Randolph Shock, 502 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith.
MTB Supply House LLC, Shannon Norton, 5113 Fresno, Fort Smith.
Mallard Crossing LLC, Scott Branton, 610 Towson Ave., Fort Smith.
Franklin Welding LLC, Bow Franklin, 700 Hendrix Road, Greenwood.
Iglesia Poder De Dios, Mary Romero Ms, 706 Xavier St., Fort Smith.
Livi Lou Embroidery LLC, Kelsey Przybysz, 8501 Howard Hill Road, Fort Smith.
Crazy Dog Confections Inc., David Lister, 8615 Lee Lane, Fort Smith.