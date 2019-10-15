The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the election center, 123 S. Main St.

Tentative agenda items include report on a meeting with the county judge, budget meeting report and Pine Bluff School District Zone 6 change, according to a news release.

Public comments will be heard on new business items including assigning precincts to annexed land in Pine Bluff, converting resolutions to operating procedures, letter to candidates, approving logic and accuracy testing and setting ballot position drawing.