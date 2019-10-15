Hot Springs Village Police Department recently arrested 2 Villagers for driving while intoxicated.



Sept. 26

An officer served legal papers on Vilafranca Lane resident at 6:24 p.m.

Police removed a snake from a Hartura Point dock after 7:31 p.m.

Sept. 27

A Jehovah’s Witness who was attempting to read scripture on Las Navas Lane around 9:57 a.m. said he knew to leave people’s property if they did not want him there.

An animal control officer checked on a dog at a Santona Way home at 10:50 a.m. It was thin, but appeared active and was running around.

A tan SUV was reportedly speeding westbound on North Barcelona Road around 1:53 p.m.

A blue Dodge Charger failed to check in the West Gate at 2:44 p.m. A red Nissan car did so at 2:47 p.m.

Police responded to a report involving a juvenile.

An officer went to Burladero Lane, where a raccoon was on the back deck, but it ran down a tree and ran away.

An Albanza Lane resident said her ex-girlfriend and the ex-girlfriend’s current girlfriend were outside her home, and she considered them a threat. The ex-girlfriend told police she owns property in the area and was driving by to check on it when the 2 women stopped to check on the complainant’s dog, thinking she was in the hospital. When the resident opened the door, they left, she said. They said they would have no further contact with the resident.

A man dropped off a medium-sized black-and-white dog without a collar at the animal shelter at 7:54 p.m.

Sept. 28

In a case of identity theft, a Villager said her bank told her a $14,400 loan was opened in her name on June 1. She had received letters from 2 other banks saying she had accounts with them.

A blue Toyota Tundra did not properly check in the West Gate at 1:08 p.m. A black Nissan truck did so at 2:12 p.m., and a black Ford Edge did so at 2:39 p.m.

A white Kia with Texas plates reportedly tailgated in Glazier Peau Gate at 2:20 p.m.

After a report of a boater shining lights at Lake Maria houses at 8:48 p.m., a fisherman with an LED light bar said his light had been bouncing off the water. He was removing his boat at the time.

A black SUV was reportedly swerving in the area of DeSoto Boulevard and Calella Road around 8:51 p.m.

After a red Ford pickup truck ran off DeSoto, just east of Plaza Carmona Drive, the driver, Lonzo Elbert Ford, 51, South Pego Way, was arrested and was charged with driving while intoxicated. He tested 0.161 BAC at the Garland County jail. The report said the driver admitted to consuming 4 100-milliliter Fireball whiskey bottles in the previous 2 hours.

Sept. 29

A man who was passing out Christian literature door-to-door on Sosegado Place around 12:14 p.m. was told solicitation is a policy violation.

An officer picked up a yellow-and-white lab mix on Pizzaro Drive around 8:21 a.m. It was taken to the animal shelter.

Sept. 30

A Villager encountered a large group of deer crossing Balearic Road near Casino road prior to 9:21 a.m., hitting the last one. The injured deer ran off when an officer approached. Damage: $900.

A kayak owner who had loaned 3 kayaks to an Arias Way resident said she moved to Arizona and took the kayaks. The complainant told police the woman offered to pay for the kayaks, but he wants them back. Police told him it is a civil issue.

Police responded to a report involving a juvenile.

Oct. 1

Three vehicles on DeSoto Boulevard stopped for a fourth vehicle waiting to turn onto Toledo Drive around 11:02 a.m. But a fifth vehicle failed to stop, hitting the fourth vehicle and pushing it into the third vehicle. The rear driver was charged with following too closely. The driver of the rear-ended vehicle was injured and was taken to CHI St. Vincent. Damage: $3,000, $1,000 and $2,000.

Someone apparently used a torch to heat a lock in an attempt to break in a soft-drink vending machine at Granada Pro Shop.

A Chrysler SUV with Nebraska tags reportedly tailgated in Danville Gate at 3:54 a.m.

After locating no boat sticker or day pass, an officer placed a policy violation warning on a truck parked at Coronado boat ramp after 5:03 p.m.

An officer responded to a report of a child locked in a vehicle at the Highway 7 Walmart at 5:17 p.m., but Fountain Lake Fire Department unlocked the vehicle before his arrival.

A motorcyclist reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 6:34 p.m.

A white SUV reportedly was driven erratically in the area of Balearic and Balboa roads at 7:11 p.m.

An off-property landowner told an officer around 8:56 p.m. a man had shot a deer on his property. It was determined an arrow killed the deer, and that the man was properly hunting on Village property approved for the deer hunt, near Pacifica Circle. The off-property man contended the land was his.

After seeing a vehicle driven in the dark with no headlights, and repeatedly using the left and right turn signals, an officer stopped the eastbound vehicle near the East Gate. Dora P. Lang, 77, Soldado Lane, was arrested for driving while intoxicated. She field tested 0.155 BAC, and later 0.151 at Saline County jail. Lang was charged with DWI-2nd.

A patrolling officer stopped a red Ford Mustang after seeing it cross the centerline once and enter the bicycle lane twice. The driver said she had just bought the vehicle. She was cited for fictitious tags.

Oct. 2

A Villager complained of speeding on Elcano Road, Panorama Drive and near the East Gate.

A white Nissan reportedly tailgated in Glazier Peau Gate 30 minutes prior to the complainant’s 10:21 a.m. call.

A brown Nissan failed to check in the West Gate at 10:48 a.m. A white Dodge truck did so at 12:58 p.m.

West Gate staff seized a work pass presented by someone who was not its owner.

Oct. 3

A Herencia Circle resident told police at 12:36 a.m. he thinks someone is using a laptop computer while on a skateboard, allegedly hacking into computers. An officer checked the neighborhood, but found no one with a laptop.

A Villager reported receiving a scam phone call.

A Villager believes a handyman took her Troy Bilt 3200 PSI pressure washer and extension cords from her garage. Loss: $1,050.

A Barbus Way man said a 9 mm Glock is missing from his nightstand. Loss: $500.

A Villager said a man who recently moved next door to his daughter was stalking her, and had allegedly placed chairs on the corner of his property, facing her home. The neighbor was told she wants no further contact.

A pit bull terrier reportedly bit an Almito Lane resident’s corgi in its own backyard, while the little dog was tethered, around 4:12 p.m. The dog’s owner was cited with violation of the Garland County dog ordinance.

A pest-control worker found that a window screen apparently was cut on a Sergio Drive home.

An officer assisted Garland County Sheriff’s Department near a Highway 7 liquor store, where a woman reportedly swallowed several pills after being contacted by the sheriff’s deputy, causing her to vomit, around 6:36 p.m. She was pushing a shopping cart with detergent, saying she planned to return the cart. The sheriff’s department charged Caline Wykoff, 53, 6800 block, N. Highway 7, with theft by receiving, tampering with evidence and 4 counts of possession of a controlled substance.

A dark-blue SUV failed to check in the West Gate at 6:52 p.m.

A La Canada Way resident moved a vehicle from his yard to the driveway at an officer’s request after 7:38 p.m.

Oct. 4

A Soto Lane resident said someone entered his Ford F-150 parked overnight and took several items from his console.

An unknown male was reportedly throwing rocks at vehicles near Maderas and Elcano drives around 9:43 a.m., but no one was found.

A silver Lexus reportedly entered the West Gate at a high-rate of speed at 11:25 a.m., passing vehicles.

An elderly Villager was scammed out of at least $10,000 after being told he had won $10.5 million and a 2017 Mercedes-Benz. The scammer alleged the money was to pay taxes on the prize.

A Honda Accord allegedly hit a Highway 7 guardrail and entered the Village around 11:44 a.m. The driver said she was unaware she had hit the rail. Her car had a 15-inch scratch on the front fender. At the time of the report, Arkansas State Police was going to check the rail for damage.

While hospitalized, a Villager was contacted by his credit card company, which said there had been a lot of activity on his card. He found his card was missing, and closed the account.

A silver Lexus was reportedly speeding on DeSoto Boulevard, near Ponce de Leon Drive.

A Santa Maria Lane resident who saw a man taking pictures of his home said the older man drove off when he approached, so the resident stood in the street, knowing the vehicle had to return to get out of the cul de sac. Upon returning, the driver, who is an appraiser, got out of his vehicle with a baseball bat, telling the younger man he had no right to block the road. The incident was reported at 2:45 p.m.

A small brown dog was at large in the Carmona-Fresno road area around 4:15 p.m.

After an argument ensued after the husband’s use of a cell phone around 10:51 p.m., Justin Hollis, 38, and Jessica Rhea Hollis, Tomino Way, were both arrested for domestic battery-third degree and were taken to Garland County jail. Both admitted to drinking alcohol before the incident. Jessica Hollis was also charged with obstructing governmental operations after giving a false birth date. Four juvenile children were released to relatives. Later in the week Jessica Hollis called police to say that her husband had violated her no-contact order. While reading both orders, the officer pointed out that her husband’s order banned her from the residence. She said she would get it changed.

Oct. 5

West Gate staff seized a work pass that was presented by the wrong person.

An officer went to West Goat Hill Road, where someone had apparently driven an old truck through a yard, then abandoned it. A deputy sheriff arrived and the area was searched, but the driver was not immediately found.

A white van reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 12:58 p.m.

An officer issued a Garland County noise ordinance warning at a Teleon Lane home, where a dog reportedly had been barking more than an hour.

After Arkansas State Police received a report of an erratic silver Chevrolet car with Oklahoma tags on Highway 7, an officer found the unoccupied car behind Subway.

While responding to a report of gunshot heard in the Durango Way area around 11:26 p.m., an officer found two women operating a four-wheeler on a DeSoto Golf Course cart path, who said they thought the sound came from the Durango Way area. They did not have a firearm, and were told four-wheelers are not allowed on golf courses nor on Village roads.

Oct. 6

A southbound motorist on Fresno Road collided with a deer entering from the east side, near Cabeza Way, damaging the fender and headlight around 7 a.m. The deer left the scene. Damage: $700.

Police assisted an animal control officer around 8:09 a.m. with a wild pig caught in a trap near Balboa Fire Station. It was taken to the animal shelter.

A Sierra Lane dog owner received a warning and a copy of the Garland County noise ordinance at 1:26 p.m.

A Nevada Lane man said he was sitting in his driveway around 1 p.m. when a white male whom he had never seen, age 25-30, asked him for $1. The man had black hair, wearing a white shirt, black pants and had a small dog.

An officer assisted Garland County Sheriff’s Department with a physical family disturbance at 3:02 p.m. in the 8000 block of N. Highway 7.

A complainant said a 6-year-old child, operating a golf cart with an adult, almost hit the complainant’s vehicle as she turned onto South Pego Way around 6:20 p.m.

A southbound motorist collided with a deer near Balboa Baptist Church on Ponce de Leon Drive around 7:33 p.m. Damage: $500.

Oct. 7

Two small black dogs reportedly were on Isabella boat ramp around 9:28 a.m., then apparently ran off property.

When a man attempted to surrender a pit-bull terrier at the animal shelter around noon, he said it belongs to a friend who is battling cancer. He was told the owner needed to be present to sign a surrender form. He drove off, and the black-and-white dog, which earlier had a collar, was later found without a collar at Coronado Fire Station.

A motorist who was passing a construction crew pouring concrete on Salvatierra Way hit a parked vehicle around 10:28 a.m. She was charged with careless and prohibited driving, and expired registration. Damage: $1,500 and $750.

A LaVista Lane man said someone had loosened all lug nuts on his van’s front wheels, breaking a locking nut. He said someone did the same thing 2 weeks earlier, breaking another locking nut. A neighboring LaVista Lane man told police someone slashed a tire on his son’s car during the night.





