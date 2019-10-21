One of the best ways to see the autumn colors in Arkansas is while aboard the A&M Excursion Train.

It's not the only time of year you can ride the train, of course, but it's definitely the busiest, according to volunteer conductor David Kerr. Passengers board the train in downtown Van Buren for the three-hour trip and travel up to Winslow, traveling over trestles and through a tunnel along the way while catching a view of the Boston Mountains.

Other A&M excursions take riders from Springdale to Van Buren and back on an eight-hour journey, complete with a three-hour layover in Van Buren for lunch and shopping, and Springdale to Winslow. There's also a trip from Seligman, Missouri, to Van Buren and a one-way trip from Van Buren to Fayetteville, among others. Lunch, drinks, snacks and desserts are served, depending on which ticket is purchased. "Silver Feather" ticket-holders can ride in the train's Vista Dome, which offers the best view during the excursion.

A full calendar is at amtrainrides.com.

The Old Frisco Depot, 813 Main St., has a prominent place in Van Buren's downtown and serves as both the Van Buren Visitors Center and the boarding point for the train. It's a spot where tourists can drop by to learn about the train during a visit to Main Street to shop, eat or explore. Tourists come from all over to take a train ride, including from places like Texas, Missouri and Louisiana.

The Arkansas & Missouri Railroad has been taking passengers up and down the mountains for more than 30 years. At Christmastime, passengers can take part in the Van Buren Holiday Express Pajama Train, which carries passengers from Van Buren to Rudy (or a longer trip) and back and includes Christmas carols, hot chocolate, cookies and greetings from Santa. Area schoolchildren often come aboard as part of field trips.

Volunteers help keep the train running and provide historic tidbits and anecdotes along the ride.

“I think people enjoy the scenery and the witty commentary from the conductors the most,” Kerr said while aboard the Holiday Express in 2018. “They like being entertained by the conductors.”

In May 2018, officials with the Fort Smith Marine Corps League presented Haskell Jeffries, who was then 90, with an award during a ceremony before “Troop Train” Day. Jeffries was declared the "oldest railroad conductor in the United States" at the time. The depot has given free train rides to veterans on the Saturday before Memorial Day for more than 10 years, train conductor Casey Jones said in 2018.

The restored train cars themselves have their own stories to tell. Coach No. 104, known as “Biloxi Blues,” was featured in the 1988 movie starring Matthew Broderick. (Portions of the movie were filmed in Van Buren and in Fort Smith at Fort Chaffee.) The No. 104, built in 1917, is the oldest car used by the A&M. Coach No. 105, the “Golden Age,” dates to 1927, while parlor car No. 107, the "Explorer," was built between 1955-56. The “Silver Feather Premium” — which features the train's Vista Dome — was built for the California Zephyr in 1948. The No. 109 “Spirit of Arkansas” Diner-Lounge #8322 was built in 1950 as a Southern Pacific Sunset Limited “Pride of Texas” coffee shop-lounge car and was once decorated with Texas cattle brands. The A&M purchased the 109 in 2014.