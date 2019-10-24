Two fugitives wanted for robbery in Iowa were arrested Monday in Fort Smith.

Members of the Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force arrested Shamale Markeith Guy and Latrice Jean Ford of Fort Smith on Monday evening on suspicion of armed robbery with a knife in Clive, Iowa. Guy was additionally arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm for an incident in June in Fort Smith.

Task Force members on Monday evening found Guy and Ford together near the intersection of Towson Avenue and Fresno Street. Guy initially fled on foot but surrendered about one block away from the initial confrontation, according to a U.S. Marshals news release.

Both suspects were held Wednesday afternoon in the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center.