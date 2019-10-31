In October Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association board director reports, Diana Podawiltz, the first director speaking, said she is "disheartened" by the budgeting process.

“We had a budget ad hoc committee. I’m not sure we gave them full justice for the work they have done,” she said, citing the fact that their report was not publicly available.

“I fully believe that we cannot just look at revenue,” she said. “We have to look at expenses.” I commend the staff for the tremendous job they have done this year.”

She cited administration, marketing and enterprise divisions -- currently using 25 percent of POA funds -- as places to look for cuts. “Something is wrong, and we’ve got to fix it.”

Luehring and subsequent speakers also thanked staff for its work on the budget, and urged approval of a 2020 budget as soon as possible.

Mike Medica said the recent annual Member-Guest Golf Tournament led to 3 new property owners.

Also, two golf course superintendents – serving Granada and Magellan courses – have been selected to the board of a statewide golf organization.

Golf courses will also be rated soon, he said.

Dixon introduced Kenneth Gordon, a new member of the architectural control committee.

Vice chair Tormey Campagna said 10 or 12 vacancies exist on POA committees. He urged owners to apply for volunteer service on a committee.

Campagna said developing the 2020 budget has been challenging, but promised the board will work hard toward its approval. Among other issues the board faced this year was as a proposal to fully renovate Balboa Golf Course, and to tear down Balboa Clubhouse, and build a new one. In September, the board unanimously decided to table the projects, asking staff to develop a less costly plan to address key issues for the golf course.

Chair Cindi Erickson said the board will continue working on the budget, and will seek approval as soon as possible.

“Clearly it wasn’t the outcome, perhaps, that we had hoped for in terms of an approved budget, but we will stick with it, and we will get it done,” she said.

“The personnel matter that was made public in August has been fully investigated, and reviewed by board members, and the matter is now closed,” she said.

Also, the board has decided to leave its current board vacancy through the seating of new board members next April 15. Annual board elections are held in March.

The board voted 4-1 to create a board finance committee. Voting for it were Campagna, Buddy Dixon, Medica and Diana Podawiltz. Nancy Luehring voted no.

During public comments, Tom Ament praised work of the ad hoc 2020 operating and capital budget committee. “Their review and recommendations are outstanding, and we all owe them a big ‘thank you,’” he said.

“During my time on the research and special projects committee, we tried to follow or encourage the exact same processes they recommended.

Ament urged creation of a board finance committee as soon as possible. “Failure to do that will be a real neglect of the fiduciary responsibility of the board, and management, to we, the property owners,” he said.

He also urged quick approval of the ad hoc committee’s recommendations. “Frankly, I was surprised that these normal business procedures and policies were not already in place.”

He said the board must be more attentive throughout the year to ensure normal business practices are followed.

Sue Sutley also urged to board to act on the ad hoc committee’s recommendation to create a finance committee reporting directly to the board.

She expressed hope that Campagna’s request for members to serve on committees will lead to more volunteers. “However, what I witnessed today, with the report of the rec (recreation ) committee, it’s not very encouraging.

She urged the board to appoint a parliamentarian who is not a director.

“We seem to pat ourselves on the back for increased revenue this year, in golf or whatever, this year,” she said, then asking if the higher revenue reflects increased usage, or higher fees. “If you look at the grass, I think I know the answer -- usage is going down, while fees keep going up,” she said.

Jeff Griffin asked questions about the a rumor that the POA was encouraging anglers to remove undersize bass from lakes.

He said that under Arkansas Game and Fish Commission regulations, “wanton wasting” is a violation. He asked for the board’s assistance to making the public aware wanton wasting violates AG&FC Regulation 05-21.

Erickson said POA staff was present that could address his concern after the meeting.

Donna Aylward thanked the board for consideration of reducing the annual fitness center fee to members.

“Thank you, Diana (Podawiltz) and Mike (Medica) for bringing that up,” she said. “And recognize that now that fees are approved, and the budget is not, that the only way to handle the overstated income, in some areas, and understated in others, is to control expenses.”

Aylward said the public should be aware that the way to control expenses in recreation are things such as not having lifeguards and not having instruction, as the greatest controllable expense is personnel. While the cost of electricity and water are up, the POA has less ability to cut those.

She was disappointed that so few people attended budget meetings this year, less than 3 dozen at each meeting.

Kirk Denger spoke about the Congress of New Urbanism. CNU advocates development that encourages walkable urban places, with the expressed theme of “Building Places that People Love.” Denger contends the Comprehensive Master Plan advocates new urbanism, which he opposes. For more information on CNU, visit https://www.cnu.org/.

Erickson told Denger that he was repeating his comments expressed during earlier public comments on the budget, and asked him to step down.

Linda Noble said revenues are hard to pin down, but expenses are relatively easy to pin down. “We are so bloated in salaries,” she said.

Nobel also asked about a weekly notice in the Village Voice that says that due to legal liability, the newspaper will not be accepting any letters to the editor that reference or hint at the CEO’s salary, or other terms of her contract.

“We all know who’s going to be paying for that legal action (POA members), if in fact, it is brought,” she said.

The Voice is not accepting such letters because the data is available to POA members, but the newspaper can be accessed by nonmembers.

The board’s October meeting was Oct. 16. Its next regular meeting will be 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.

The full meeting can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFncBF8RXBc.



