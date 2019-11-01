Anyone who wants to explore the Fort Smith riverfront and downtown area now can with the recent launch of a bikeshare program.

The program had a soft opening in September, but Thursday was the official grand opening with state leaders, city leaders and businesses celebrating the public/private partnership.

Frontier Metropolitan Planning Organization worked with First National Bank of Fort Smith and Coca Cola Bottling Co. to provide $18,000 to fund the first year of the program and continues to seek grants for the remaining two years on the current contract.

“This is a way to activate our riverfront and our rich history, the beauty and nature of this, and to get families outdoors, get them active,” said Sam Sicard, president of First National Bank.

Sicard said he was at the Riverfront Skate and Bike Park one evening with his son and saw a group of teenage girls “loving” the new bikes as they rode along the riverfront with the headlights on.

“We truly believe our success depends on the success and vitality of the communities where we operate,” said Larry Meadows of Coca Cola, noting the company’s support for programs that provide education, promote a healthy environment and connect the community. Meadows said this program is a community connector.

Zagster, a bike and scooter rental company, provided the equipment, software and a mobile app for the program. It also provides maintenance, cleaning, locks, marketing materials and customer service representatives.

Rentals are done through the Zagster app with an account connected to a payment method.

Those wanting to rent a bike can do so using a “pay as you go” option or a monthly subscription for more avid riders. The pay per ride option costs $2 for every 30 minutes of the ride, up to $50 per ride. If someone is late returning a bike, a $30 late fee will be charged.

Monthly members pay $10 and receive 30 minutes free per trip. After the free period per trip, it costs $2 per 30 minutes, up to $50. There is also a late fee for rides longer than 24 hours.

The city has 10 bikes for rent, and according to a Zagster report for September, 63 trips were taken for a total of 40 hours.

Parks and Recreation Director Doug Reinert said he doesn’t have access to the ridership dashboard yet nor has he been given an October report, so it's unclear if there was an increased usage. The city doesn’t expect to have a huge ridership as the temperatures fall, but Reinert said there will hopefully be big numbers in the warmer months.

“This is exciting. There’s more to come,” Sicard said. “We’re not done developing our riverfront, getting more families, more activities down here. Being a community bank, community comes first. What’s good for the city is good for First National.”

City Administrator Carl Geffken said the riverfront isn’t the only location where a rental station might be. He said there have been discussions about putting a station near the Fort Smith Convention Center, between the two hotels, so guests could tour the city, visit the trails, downtown and the national park.

A station could also be placed at the U.S. Marshals Museum to “expand the experience” visitors can have when they come to Fort Smith. Geffken said grants are being sought to continue this program.

“That’s the future, and that will continue to be public/private partnerships, leveraging what we can do with what our wonderful businesses throughout the city want to do for the city of Fort Smith.”