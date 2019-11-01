Pine Bluff City Council member Bruce Lockett announced Wednesday that he will be a candidate for reelection in the March primary. Lockett represents Ward 4 and was first elected in 2016, defeating former Council Member George Stepps in the November general election.

In a news release, Locket said “I am proud of the things that this City Council has been able accomplish since 2017. Therefore, I am announcing my bid for another term on Pine Bluff City Council, representing the 4th Ward.”

Before being elected to the city council, Lockett served on the Jefferson County Quorum Court.

The next four years will determine the direction of Pine Bluff for decades to come, Lockett said in the press release. He then outlined a number of factors for voters to consider.

I am committed to engaging all sectors of Pine Bluff.

I believes that all voice should be heard as we plan and strategize for the future. We should hear from low to moderate income residents, college students, youth and seniors as we plan for future.

Together we will build on the relationships that I have built over the last 20 years as a community leader and a city and county elected official.

Together we will build better relationships with seniors.

Together we will build better relationships with youth.

Together we will build better relationships with students.

Together we will build better relationships with businesses.

Together we will build better relationships with SEARK and UAPB.

Together we will build better relationships with the Jefferson County Government.

Together we will build better. relationships with nonprofit organizations.

We must all play a part in building a new Pine Bluff.

We must build a new Pine Bluff that reflects our values and our aspirations of today and tomorrow.

A Pine Bluff that the offers jobs, education and security to all.

A Pine Bluff that is attractive to Baby Boomers, Millennials, and Generation Xers.

As Gandhi once said, “ We must be the change we seek.”

Join me in charting the New Pine Bluff.

“I plan to concentrate on economic and community development issues,”he said in the press release. “I chair the Economic and Community Development Committee, in addition to serving on the Public Health and Welfare Committee and the Administration Committee.

Top priorities on the city council will be to support the building of more affordable housing, improving the city’s infrastructure, formulating a comprehensive drainage plan, supporting non-profits and promoting social and economic investment in all sectors of Pine Bluff.

The 4th Ward encompasses the University Park Neighborhood, the Lake Saracen area, and a portions of the Dollarway and Westside areas.

“I currently work as a grant writer for the Boys, Girls, Adults CDC, a nonprofit organization in Marvell, Arkansas,” Lockett said. “In this position I am responsible for writing grants, related to community-based programs, health, youth development, and community development. I also works as a Direct Support Professional at Central Arkansas Disability Services in North Little Rock.”

My current board affiliations include being the Board President of the following organizations:

Family Community Development Corporation in Pine Bluff, Dollarway Athletic Booster Club and the Pine Bluff 20th Century Club.

My former public service includes serving as Board President of Pine Bluff Citizens Boys and Girls Club, board member of Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Clean and Beautiful Commission and the Co-chair of the Arkansas Citizen First Congress.

I am a 1994 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, where I earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History. I am a 1983 graduate of Dollarway High School. My wife, Sonya Bell Lockett and I have one son, Shamon Bell and one grandchild.