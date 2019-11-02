From fighting hunger to giving the homeless a warm place to stay for the night, the Fort Smith region wouldn't be the same without its nonprofits.

Nonprofits in the region include food pantries, homeless shelters, addiction recovery centers and just about everything in between. Each one fills a need for services in the region — so much so, they have gained recognition from officials for their work.

Fort Smith City Administrator Carl Geffken in May said nonprofits such as Riverview Hope Campus, Next Step Day Room, Salvation Army and Community Rescue Mission provide nearly all of the city's homeless services. Next Step in 2018 provided services to 1,419 homeless — a figure representative of roughly 1.6 of Fort Smith's total population.

Hope Campus, which opened in 2017, has 100 beds for homeless. It has also served hundreds of thousands of meals to residents and visitors and helped hundreds transition into their own apartment or home.

"Homelessness is all among us, and we need to figure out the best way to address it so we’re helping those who want to help themselves get out of homelessness while at the same time not being a magnet for more people to come here," Geffken said. "This is a giving, volunteer-oriented city that will provide help."

For those who need nutritious food in the region, Fort Smith has Antioch for Youth and Family. Run by Charolette Tidwell, the food pantry is expected to give 1 million pounds of food to area residents in need.

Antioch has addressed food shortages in Fort Smith Public Schools, in areas hit hardest by the 2019 Arkansas River flood and in communities including Mulberry, Hackett and Greenwood. And as Tidwell pushes to get Antioch's new pantry open, she hopes to instill healthy eating habits and volunteerism in children.

"Kids have proven to us that if you show them community and give to them as we do at Antioch, they will give back," Tidwell said.

Fort Smith city officials even used United Way of the Fort Smith Area to appropriate funds and donations in their relief efforts from the flood. As the river began to swell into the city, the nonprofit set up a text-to-give number to direct donations to flood relief.

After the flood, United Way sought money to fund its relief efforts in the area. The nonprofit at the beginning of August had raised $266,000 to help the estimated 305 families affected by the natural disaster. Director Eddie Lee Herndon said the money would fund the purchase of supplies such as sheet rock, tape, carpet and nails to help restore homes that were submerged.

Herndon spoke highly of the Fort Smith community in light of the flood relief efforts.



"When you look in our area, it has been overwhelming," Herndon said. "When you look at the outpouring of our groups, whether it’s corporations like OG&E that have donated $25,000 or just individuals who have just given $5, it’s quite amazing to see."

One portion of the city — the Fort Smith Police Department — uses a local nonprofit for forensic interviews in child abuse investigations. Operated by Jackie Hamilton out of a space in Mercy Hospital, Hamilton House interviews and advocates for more than 800 children a year from all over western Arkansas.

"If you think about it, we take care of the kid, and we provide the services to the children," Hamilton said in December. "Law enforcement is there to make an arrest and to protect that child in some way, or to further investigate a crime."

Humans aren't the only ones who receive help from Fort Smith nonprofits. Though it has not yet opened, the concept of Jen's Kitty Rehab on Jenny Lind Road is moving forward with the goal of getting Fort Smith's cats into homes and reduce the city's cat population. They are currently working with University of Arkansas Fort Smith to count the number of free-roaming cats in Fort Smith.

"The city of Fort Smith Board of Directors is behind me on this — that this (effort) is something important," Jen's Kitty Rehab board member Jesse Fenwick said.

Myriad other organizations in the area fill needs in other areas, too. Project Compassion seeks to bring joy to assisted living residents with Alzheimer's Disease. Girls Inc. teaches girls in the area to be strong, smart and bold. And 64.6 Downtown pushes for revitalization in downtown Fort Smith.

The generosity of the Fort Smith region isn't lost on city officials.

