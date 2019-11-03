Nov. 3, 1933 — Boxers Jimmy Williams of Rogers and and Frank Terrapin of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, competed in a boxing match in Fort Smith, finishing in a draw.

Nov. 5, 1915 — Ben Drew Kimpel is born in Fort Smith. He was a widely respected scholar and linguist, educated at Harvard. Kimpel taught English at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville from 1952-1983; today, the UA’s Kimpel Hall is named for him.

Nov. 4, 1910 — A federal court decision orders the city to pay $422,000 to a private water company to take over the water plant and $100,000 for line extensions to the plant.

Nov. 5, 1959 — The Boston Store celebrates its 80th anniversary.

Nov. 6, 1897 — The Arkansas Razorbacks beat the Fort Smith Bears 12-0 in a football game held in Fayetteville.

Nov. 6, 1909 — The Fort Smith high school football team plays to a 0-0 tie against Arkansas Cumberland College in Clarksville.

Nov. 6, 1951 — The Fort Smith Little Theatre, organized in 1947, stages its first five-day run, “Southern Exposure,” at the Goldman Hotel Ballroom.

Nov. 6, 1990 — Ray Baker is elected mayor of Fort Smith.

Nov. 6, 2003 — First Christian Church, 117 years old, celebrates its restoration and rededication as the Darby Community Center

Nov. 6, 2006 — The Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club inducts Dot Rappeport, Almer Lee, Chuck Holcombe and David Plunkett Sr. into its Hall of Fame.

Nov. 7, 1884 — Work begins on a new county and city jail, under the supervision of architect James Brown.

Nov. 7, 1903 — The Arkansas Razorbacks beat the Fort Smith Bears 17-9 in a football game held in Fayetteville.

Nov. 8, 1929 — The first edition of “The Lions’ Din,” the student newspaper at Fort Smith Junior College, is published.

Nov. 8, 1969 — The old Sears store at 909 Garrison closes for the last time in anticipation of the new store opening at the mall the next day. The Garrison Avenue store had been in operation since 1935. A parade down Garrison is held in celebration of the new store.

Nov. 9, 1882 — Belle and Sam Starr are charged in the U.S. Commissioner’s Court at Fort Smith with the theft of two horses.

Nov. 9, 1990 — For the first time, Southside and Northside host playoff games on the same night. Southside wins 21-0 against El Dorado and Northside loses to Little Rock Catholic 10-9.