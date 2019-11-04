About $134 million in capital improvement plans and the appropriation of funds for Sanitation Department equipment are on the agenda for the upcoming Board of Directors meeting.

Expansion of Parrot Island next to Ben Geren Park is also on the table.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Fort Smith Public Schools Service Center, Building B. A town hall will be held at the adjournment of the meeting.

Tuesday the board will consider approving eight capital improvement plans for six departments. These include streets, bridges and associated drainage; parks and recreation; water treatment; non-consent decree wastewater treatment; consent decree wastewater treatment; streets and traffic control equipment replacement plan; sanitation and the Fort Smith Convention Center.

Work from the plans are expected to cost an estimated $134 million for 2020. Some of the departments expect to have the funding available, such as the Parks Department and Engineering Department, but others do not.

Interim Utilities Director Lance McAvoy said at last week’s study session there is roughly $85 million in work scheduled for next year, but only $18.1 million is funded.

If projects are not funded or not completed, the departments will roll them over to the 2021 line on their plans.

The board will also consider approving a resolution that would increase all Parrot Island Waterpark regular daily admission fees by $3 but keep spectator fees and annual passes at the current rate. This was discussed at a joint Sebastian County Quorum Court and city board meeting on Oct. 24.

Parrot Island recently completed its fifth year of operations but the daily passes have not increased.

Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman wrote in a memo to City Administrator Carl Geffken the proposed increases are due to the increasing cost of labor since the park’s opening.

“The first season, minimum wage (the wage paid to most lifeguards) was $7 per hour, and the new minimum wage for the upcoming season will be $10 per hour (then $11 per hour in 2021),” Dingman wrote.

Daily fees would be $18 for those over 48 inches, those under 48 inches would be $13. Spectator fees would still be $5.

A fifth slide is expected to be added onto the current slide tower. This will be a tube slide where guests ride down in an innertube.

It will cost an expected $441,000 for installation of the slide, plumbing work, another platform on the tower and concrete for the slide runout.

Dingman said there is $198,000 left in the expansion project budget. The city and county would split the $243,000 difference for a cost of $121,500 to each party.

“The Board of Directors approved placing a resolution on the Nov. 5 regular meeting agenda to indicate their support for the proposed 2020 budget, the increased admission fees (for participants but not spectators) and the capital cost of $121,500 from the Parks capital improvement plan to fund the city’s half of the slide expansion,” Dingman said.

Sanitation Director Kyle Foreman is also requesting that $74,400 be moved from the unanticipated revenue account to the Sanitation equipment sinking fund.

Foreman said the department recently had four accidents, resulting in property damage to several pieces of equipment. He requested the money be moved to an account, so he could replace one of the department’s large trucks.

“This unit caught fire back in the summer and was a total loss,” Foreman wrote. “This machine is vital for the continuity of our daily cover operations, which is a permit requirement. SAnitation is evaluating all options in regard to this replacement.”

Also on the agenda are several rezoning requests, the appropriation of funds for planned projects and the approval for work on the Riverfront Drive sports fields.