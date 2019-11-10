It's estimated that about 28,000 tons of single-use plastic is deposited into the ocean every single day. There are lots of ways all of us can reduce our use of plastic, ranging from saying no to bottled water to cutting back on plastic usage in things we use every day. One product growing in popularity is shampoo bars. They look like bars of soap, but are formulated to lather and clean your scalp and hair just like shampoo does. The only difference is there is no plastic bottle, and they are practically waste-free. To find shampoo bars, search online or look for them at your local health food store.