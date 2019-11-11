A lawsuit related to alleged faulty engineering work spanning several years is the agenda for the upcoming Board of Directors study session.

Stan Snodgrass, director of engineering, wrote in a memo to City Administrator Carl Geffken the city entered into a contract in October 2012 with Mobley Contractors after Mickle Wagner Coleman provided engineering and testing services. The project was for the May Branch Outfall Culvert near the May Branch Wastewater Pump Station on P Street.

It was worth $5.5 million and officially completed on Dec. 16, 2014. Snodgrass said sinkholes had already begun to appear near the box culvert — a tunnel or open drain that allows water to flow under a road, trail or other obstruction.

In 2017, the city, Mobley and Mickle Wagner Coleman entered into a three-party “tolling agreement” to remediate the work. The project included sealing joints and other holes in the infrastructure. The city paid roughly $38,800 of the $116,500 project cost.

Snodgrass said the work was underway and a status report was supposed to be provided by the end of July but was pushed back until the end of this year due to the flooding in May and June.

“As the river was receding, additional depressed or sinking areas near the downstream end of the box culvert were noted,” Snodgrass said. “A walk-through inspection of the culvert was performed on July 31, 2019. Numerous deficiencies inside the box culvert were noted.”

Snodgrass said an elevation survey was performed and a comparison of a 2018 survey with the 2019 report showed settlement of the box near the pump station, which correlates with the additional sinking areas.

The city’s consulting engineers will likely recommend a “comprehensive filling” of the surrounding voids in the soil and/or partial or full replacement of the culvert. Snodgrass said replacement could cost upwards of $1 million. A full cost update is expected by the end of the month.

“It is unlikely that (Mickle Wagner Coleman) or Mobley will voluntarily accept responsibility for the level of proposed remediation work,” Snodgrass wrote. “The city must now determine whether it will bear the cost of remediating the observed defects in the project or whether (it) will seek reimbursement of the cost of remediation from the engineer and contractor on the project.”

Snodgrass, in conjunction with Daily & Woods, the city’s legal counsel, suggests filing an action related to the defect on or before Dec. 31 unless the two companies agree to an extended tolling agreement.

City Attorney Jerry Canfield recommends the city use a Little Rock firm, with which it has previously worked, if it proceeds with litigation. The city is currently working with Mickle Wagner Coleman on a settlement offer against another contractor.

“We do not believe it would be wise to interfere with the good working relationship in that litigation by interjecting the adverse situation posed by the potential litigation in this matter,” Canfield wrote.

Other business

Also on the agenda are discussions for 2020 board meeting dates and an update on the Utilities Department’s efforts to remediate water leaks in the city.

The directors will meet at noon Tuesday in the Community Room of the main Fort Smith Public Library on Rogers Avenue.