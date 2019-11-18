The South Arkansas Symphony partners with the Arkansas Festival Ballet and the Murphy Arts District to bring the holiday classic, “The Nutcracker,” to El Dorado.

A timeless story about a young girl’s journey into a magical land one winter’s evening, “The Nutcracker” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the First Financial Music Hall in the Murphy Arts District, according to a news release.

Under the artistic direction of AFB founder and choreographer Rebecca Miller Stalcup, “The Nutcracker” will feature Arkansas Festival Ballet and guest dancers accompanied by the South Arkansas Symphony Orchestra’s performance of Tchaikovsky’s famous score, under the musical direction of conductor Kermit Poling.

Families are invited to embrace the magic of the holiday season with this iconic story.

“‘Nutcracker’ is the perfect Christmas event. It has great music, great dancing and a beautiful fairy tale story,” Poling said. “It’s going to be absolutely magical to experience the sights and sounds live, right here in South Arkansas. I can’t wait!”

Pam Griffin is president of the Murphy Arts District.

“The Nutcracker embodies the enchantment of storytelling and will be a great way to kick off the Holiday season,” Griffin said. “I am thrilled that we can partner to bring this special performance to the families of El Dorado and South Arkansas.”

Arkansas Festival Ballet was founded in 2000. It continues to enhance and promote excellence in the performing arts in Arkansas and the Southwest Region through training and performances, including annual collaborative projects and AFB original productions. AFB is a nonprofit supported in part by the Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Department of Heritage and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Founded in 1956 as one of the first orchestras in Arkansas, the symphony is a 70-member professional orchestra — the largest performing arts organization in South Arkansas. Today, the orchestra is the oldest in the state. The orchestra’s rich 60-plus-year tradition is built upon a firm foundation of artist excellence. The vision of the Symphony is to operate as a musical leader widely recognized for the quality of its music performances and programs; to provide significant contributions to the civic and cultural life of the community; to enhance the impact of its role in education; and to develop a broad and diverse audience.

MAD, a production of El Dorado Festivals & Events, is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to create and sustain an arts and entertainment destination that acts as a catalyst for cultural and educational change for the region. It relies on the generous support of individuals, corporations, and foundations to develop and sustain programs that improve the quality of life in the community and region.

Tickets to “The Nutcracker” are $60 for the Golden Circle (front three rows), $50 for orchestra seating, $40 for middle seating and $30 for rear seating. To purchase tickets or for more information, call the box office at 870-444-3007 or visit www.eldoMAD.com.